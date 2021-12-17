Fast start lifts Ogallala over Gering boys

The Ogallala boys’ basketball team raced out to a 19-5 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 78-59 win over Gering on Friday at Gering High School.

The win improved Ogallala to 5-1 while the Bulldogs drop to 3-3 on the season.

Gering head coach Kyle Cotton said his team has to do a better job of cleaning up the miscues and taking care of the basketball.

"The start of the game was definitely not ideal falling behind 19-2, I believe," he said. "We turned the ball over way too much. That was our number one key was to take care of the ball and it wasn't even the full-court pressure. It was the half-court pressure and we worked on it all week and I was very disappointed at the way we played tonight."

The Indians didn't waste any time early in the contest after starting out on a 19-2 run behind the play of junior Jeron Gager, who poured in nine points in the quarter. Gering sophomore Jackson Howard added a bucket and a free throw at the end of the quarter to cut the lead to 14.