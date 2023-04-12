BEATRICE — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team was locked into a pitcher's duel with Southeast Community College for the majority of Wednesday afternoon.

Then Southeast broke out with seven runs in the fifth inning that was the difference.

The Storm earned the 7-4 win and moved to 21-3 in Empire Conference play and 31-10 overall. The loss drops the Cougars to 5-16 in conference and 7-29 overall.

WNCC travels to Northeastern Junior College Thursday for a doubleheader in Sterling, Colorado.

Southeast broke the scoring drought with four hits in the fifth inning

After that one rough inning, the WNCC defense stepped up and held the Storm scoreless.

The Cougars mounted a comeback when they plated three runs in the eighth. Shintaro Inoue earned a walk. Bryce Peterson followed with a double and then Drew Book walked to load the bases.

Jacob Jackson then walked on four straight pitches, and Tyler Easter was hit by a pitch to force in another run. Then with one out, Isaac Smith was walked on four pitches with the bases loaded.

The Cougars could not provide any further offense, however.

Peterson doubled in the ninth inning and scored on a Jackson double, but that was all the Cougars could muster.

WNCC left the bases loaded not only in the eighth inning, but also the second and fifth innings.

Both teams finished with 10 hits each. Inoue led the Cougars with three hits while Peterson had two hits, both doubles. Jackson also had two hits with a double and two RBIs.

WNCC got strong pitching performances from their two pitchers. Wyatt Zsidisin started and went 4 1/3 innings. He scattered eight hits and allowed seven runs with just three earned runs. He also struck out one.

Grant DeClue finished the game, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.