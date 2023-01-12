First day of Crossover tourney complete, WNCC plays Friday evening against Western Wyoming

The first day of the Region IX Crossover Tournament is complete with two exciting contests with action picking up against Friday and Saturday with three games each.

Thursday’s first contest saw Western Wyoming Community College bury 10 3-pointers led by Kayde Strauss with four treys and 18 points to lead the Mustangs to a 75-57 win over Northeastern Junior College.

The second contest saw No. 23 Casper College see all 12 of their players score in topping Central Wyoming College 77-44.

Action continues Friday with three more contests including Western Nebraska Community College beginning play in the tournament.

The Cougars, 10-5, will take on Western Wyoming Community College at 7 p.m. Friday night. The two earlier contests will have NJC battling Central Wyoming at 3 p.m. followed by Casper College taking on the Nebraska All-stars at 5 p.m.

The Nebraska All-stars are made up of former WNCC players and former high school players that had sterling high school careers. The former WNCC players include Kalli Feddersen, Jessica Aratani, and Ashley Stevens. The former high school players include Syd Winkler, Celeste Cardona, Avery Krentz, Paige Lopez, Kenzie Kanno, and Brooke Turek.

The rest of the Nebraska All-stars include Emily Dent and Sophie Claycomb, who both played at Eastern Wyoming College, Jennifer Figueroa, and Jessica Lampert.

In the Casper and Central Wyoming contest, the T-Birds led 18-10 after the first quarter and led 34-20 at halftime. It was the third quarter where Casper opened the game, outscoring the Rustlers 23-11 for a 57-31 lead.

Casper had just one player in double figures with Joslin Igo tallying 11 points while Sandra Frau-Garcia had nine points. Central Wyoming was led by Taylor Elam with 10 points and Criselle Mendoza with nine.

The first game of the contest saw just two lead changes and one tie. Western Wyoming led 11-7 after the opening period and pushed the lead to 34-24 at halftime. The Mustangs went up by 20 after three periods at 57-37 before NJC outscored Western Wyoming 20-18 in the final period.

Central Wyoming had two in double figures as Strauss led the way with 18 points followed by Ashelynn Birch with 16 points.

NJC had just one in double digits with Genesis Sweetwine tallying 11 points.