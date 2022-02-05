Five Panhandle athletes will head to girls state wrestling tournament

As day two of the girls’ district wrestling tournaments came to an end on Saturday, multiple area girls will be competing at the inaugural state wrestling tournament after qualifying in their weight classes.
Three Chadron Cardinals qualified after second place finishes in the District 1 tournament in Nebraska City.
Taylee Williamson (107) was pinned by Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson in 1:23, Fia Rasmussen (132) lost in a 6-4 decision against Omaha North’s Ann Marie Meiman, and Kenli Boeselager (145) fell to Angelean Rose from Omaha Central in 2:16.
Two girls from District 3 in Gothenburg advanced after winning the third place matches in their respective brackets.
Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin decisioned South Loop’s Aubree Stutzman 6-4 in the 100 bracket as Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins won third place in a 5-4 decision against Southwest’s Ambie Custard in 120.
“It’s really cool, Kyra fought hard all weekend and it paid off for her,” Bridgeport coach Tony McGrath said. “She just had a big upset against (Custard) and she just battled. She wrestled hard, kept herself in good position and it’s just exciting to see somebody that’s put a lot of effort into it and take it pretty seriously to qualify for state.”
McKibbin will face Wayne’s Ichell Rivas, who finished second in District 2, which took place in West Point-Beemer. Williamson is slated for a matchup against the third place qualifier from District 2 in Pierce’s Hadleigh Collison.
Robbins will face West Point-Beemer’s Diana Cervantes, who finished second in her district; Rasmussen will be against Centura’s Sarah Klein, who finished third in Gothenburg.
Boeselager will face Grand Island Northwest’s Miah Kenny, who finished third in the District 4 tournament, which took place in Amherst.
The state tournament will take place in Omaha Feb. 17 through Feb. 19.
