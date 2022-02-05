Five Panhandle athletes will head to girls state wrestling tournament

As day two of the girls’ district wrestling tournaments came to an end on Saturday, multiple area girls will be competing at the inaugural state wrestling tournament after qualifying in their weight classes.

Three Chadron Cardinals qualified after second place finishes in the District 1 tournament in Nebraska City.

Taylee Williamson (107) was pinned by Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson in 1:23, Fia Rasmussen (132) lost in a 6-4 decision against Omaha North’s Ann Marie Meiman, and Kenli Boeselager (145) fell to Angelean Rose from Omaha Central in 2:16.

Two girls from District 3 in Gothenburg advanced after winning the third place matches in their respective brackets.

Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin decisioned South Loop’s Aubree Stutzman 6-4 in the 100 bracket as Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins won third place in a 5-4 decision against Southwest’s Ambie Custard in 120.