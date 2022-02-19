Five Panhandle wrestlers win at state

With most of the athletes not having been to state, Berger says this is an experience for those kids, whether they win or not.

“We lost a few matches early in the week that we would’ve liked to have won but those guys are coming back next year, they’re going to be hungry. The experience and just coming down here and wrestling in front of all those people, there’s 10 mats on the floor, it’s so much different than any other tournament we’ve wrestled in this year,” Berger said. “To get that experience, to be a state qualifier, it’s huge. We’ve got a ton of kids coming back and they’re ready to take the push to step on the podium next year.”