Five Panhandle wrestlers win at state

The final day of the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament saw eight local wrestlers enter their respective brackets with five earning titles.
Gering’s Ashton Dane and Jacob Awiszus, Bridgeport’s Steven Menke, and Hemingford’s Creel Weber won in their brackets as Chadron’s Kenli Boeselager became one of the first to win a title in girls wrestling.
In Class B, Dane pinned his opponent, Bennington’s Cadyn Coyle, in 5:17 to win his first title in 106. In the same bracket, Scottsbluff’s Christopher Gamino finished fifth after defeating South Sioux City’s Juan Reyes in a major decision 14-2.
In 113, Chance Houser of Sidney finished second after falling to Kael Lauridsen of Bennington after being pinned in 1:49. This was Lauridsen’s third straight title win.
Sidney’s Austin Munier fell in an 8-6 decision to Beatrice’s Bryce Karlin in the third place match in 126.
The 132 bracket saw Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley make the championship against Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells. Whiteley was injured in the first period, resulting in a medical forfeit by the Bearcat. Whiteley finished runner-up.
Cardinal Quinn Bailey finished fifth after pinning Pierce’s Jayden Coulter in 3:30 in B145. Bearcat Frankie Trevino lost to Plattsmouth’s Josh Colgrove in a 3-2 decision in the third place match, resulting in a fourth place finish for Trevino in 170.
In a rematch from the B4 district championship, Awiszus returned the favor to Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson to win his first state title in a 5-1 decision. The Gering senior saw Nelson hand him his first loss at districts on Feb. 12 in a sudden victory.
“We were 1-1 with (Nelson), we beat him early in the season and he beat us at districts. We prepared for that match all week long,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said. “We just knew what we had to do to beat him, he worked with the coaches and we had a great game plan going in. He was pretty focused. It’s fun to see kids execute the game plan and he was prepared for it.”
In 195, Scottsbluff’s Sebastien Boyle decisioned Hasting’s Oaklyn Smith 7-1 to finish fifth.
Gering’s Collin Schwartzkopf was the final area wrestler to take the mat in the 220 championship. His opponent, Nebraska City’s Mikah Ruiz would get the win, pinning Schwartzkopf in 3:13, resulting in a second place finish for the Bulldog.
“We wrestled well, it was a tough loss with Collin at 220 but Jacob and Ashton wrestled phenomenally,” Berger said. “All tournament long, they just wrestled well. Collin had a great tournament. I’m happy with the way they performed today and this is the place where you’ll shine the brightest.”
The only Panhandle wrestler in Class C to make it to the podium was Mitchell’s Ace Hobbs, who finished sixth after being pinned by Aquinas Catholic’s Grady Romshek in 4:11.
In the 113 bracket of Class D, Creel Weber of Hemingford pinned Gatlin Krepela in 2:53 to win his first state championship.
In D160, Menke’s thought going into this championship match… get ahead and stay ahead. This is exactly what he did. The Bridgeport senior led from the start against Thayer Central’s Gunner Mumford and didn’t let Mumford come back. Menke got the 5-3 decision to win his first championship.
“I feel amazing,” Menke said. “It’s the best feeling in the world, I’m so proud.”
In the same bracket, Bayard’s Beau Lake finished sixth after dropping a 5-3 decision to East Butler’s Trevin Brecka.
In the 182 bracket, Kolby Welling of Crawford finished in fifth after pinning Julien Grindle of Cambridge in 2:39.
The girls saw wrestlers compete to be the first winners in their respective brackets. Boeselager wrestled in 145, pinning her opponent, Omaha Central’s Angelean Rose, in 1:49 to win her first title as well as the first in the weight class.
Teammate Taylee Williamson decisioned Blue Hill’s Lily Gomez 5-2, finishing fifth in 107.
In the boy’s team standings, Gering finished seventh with 81.5 points as Scottsbluff had 69 points and finished ninth.
In the girl’s team standing, South Sioux City won the first ever title with 95 points as Chadron finished ninth out of the 56 schools who sent athletes with 37 points.
With most of the athletes not having been to state, Berger says this is an experience for those kids, whether they win or not.
“We lost a few matches early in the week that we would’ve liked to have won but those guys are coming back next year, they’re going to be hungry. The experience and just coming down here and wrestling in front of all those people, there’s 10 mats on the floor, it’s so much different than any other tournament we’ve wrestled in this year,” Berger said. “To get that experience, to be a state qualifier, it’s huge. We’ve got a ton of kids coming back and they’re ready to take the push to step on the podium next year.”
