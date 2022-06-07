Football All-Stars ready to shine in final game

Scottsbluff has a big weekend ahead as they host not one, but two All-Star games on Saturday. The West Nebraska All-Star volleyball and football games will bring in players from North Platte to Arapahoe on the East team as they face the Panhandle schools of the West.

The first to have arrived were the football teams as they met up before heading to Bearcat Stadium, where the game will be played. The teams took their photos before heading to practice as these seniors are excited to play one last high school football game.

“It’s bittersweet,” Potter-Dix’s Thomas Muldoon said. “I don’t like to get into the last and the first because it could be a lot worse, I could’ve never played football so I’m excited that this is my last one here with all these guys and an All-Star game is the best way to end it.”

Two players on the West team, Chadron’s Dawson Dunbar and Scottsbluff’s Trevor Schwartz are playing their second All-Star football game in the span of two weeks. Both played in the Shrine Bowl on June 4.

“It’s amazing, all those kids (who played in the Shrine Bowl) are amazing, all the people that have set it up and put it on are amazing,” Schwartz said. “The game itself, to actually come out with a win and get to know all those dudes, it was surreal.”

Schwartz is also getting to play his final high school game on his home field in front of fans, family and friends who have supported him through his high school career.

“It’s awesome to work so hard and getting one last chance to play on my home field before going onto the next level is surreal and hopefully it’ll be a good experience,” Schwartz said. “To all these people who have supported me throughout the entire four years of my high school career, in order for me to play for them one last time is great and I hope I can do a little showing out for them.”

Just like the rest of the players, Dunbar is excited to play with the people who he has competed against over the years and getting to know everyone.

“I’m really excited I get to play with the same guys I grew up with, and the same guys I played four years of high school football with. It’ll be cool to play on the same side as them, see how they practice and what they do to get ready for each week and how they prepare,” Dunbar said. “The Ogallala head coach (Brent Bauer) is our coach and I played him a lot so it’ll be kind of cool to play under him and just to see what he does.”

Muldoon is playing in his third straight All-Star game and still has one to go next week for a different sport, basketball. He competed in the Panhandle Prep All-Star game, was in the 6-man All-Star game in Chadron and will be in a basketball game in Sutherland next week.

“It feels good to know that all my work has been recognized over the years and I get to go play in these four All-Star games,” Muldoon said. “It’s a little dreadful knowing they are all back-to-back and going four straight weeks in a row, but I’m excited to get the chance to do it.”

Potter-Dix is a 6-man team so being on a team with players from other levels will be an exciting experience for Muldoon.

“Being here, I’ve got 6, 8-man, 11-man, a lot of familiar faces and a lot I’ve never seen before,” Muldoon said. “It’s really fun to know that they are on my team, I’m going to be playing against other 11-man guys so I feel like I belong here though and it’ll be exciting.”

One player on the West team, Morrill’s Gavin Dunkel, will be cheering from the sideline as he is unable to play after breaking his foot in a WESTCO Zephyrs game on May 1.

“It’s kind of sad obviously because this is going to probably be my last high school game ever,” Dunkel said. “It’s sad I won’t get to play but it happens.”

For all the players though, they all feel their hard work has paid off and it has shown. Many like Gering’s Tyler Garrett and Sam Rocheleau are not only playing in this game, but they both signed to play with Chadron State next year.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity. When they texted me, I was very excited but you have to work hard to get here and just hard work pays off and it shows,” Rocheleau said. “Signing with Chadron State and coming to the All-Star game just shows that all of the hard work and all the commitments and sacrifices you put in pays off.”

“It feels pretty cool to have this kind of experience, to be on an All-Star team knowing that you are representing your school and being able to play one last high school game,” Garrett said. “I’m going to enjoy it. Sam is my best friend and just being able to play with him and continue being able to for the next four years, it’s a good thing to have him by my side.”

Rocheleau says it’s a great opportunity to play with people he never got a chance to play with and that this is an experience that everyone should hopefully get in their life.

“It’s a great opportunity to play with all these kids that I never got a chance to play with and it’s going to be an experience that everyone should hopefully get in their life,” Rocheleau said. “I think it’s going to be fun playing with these guys and playing against (the East), it’ll be just like a normal football game.”

The game will be on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

