As Kathy Bresnahan closed her hour-plus presentation on Monday night, she encouraged the crowd in the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center to stand up and sing along to a Neil Diamond song.

And the audience rose as a group as the opening bars to “Sweet Caroline” kicked in and the lyrics were displayed on the screen in the front of the theater.

The song has become a popular anthem, particularly at sporting events, but Caroline Found was really never a fan. Yet it became a tradition to play the tune at the end of the Iowa City West prep volleyball home games in 2011 in her honor.

Found, who was the star setter on the team, was killed in a moped crash just weeks before the season was to begin that year. West, coached by Bresnahan, went on to defend its Class 4A state title that season.

The story was first told on an episode of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” and then in Bresnahan’s book, “The Miracle Season.” It later became a movie with the same title, and the Live Like Line foundation was formed in tribute to Found.

Bresnahan, who retired from coaching in 2014, recounted that season and her setter during Monday’s appearance, which was a fundraiser for the WNCC volleyball program.

She said Found’s leadership extended beyond the volleyball court.

Bresnahan said Found “reached out to the kids who were invisible” at her school. That included having lunch each day with one student with autism who had been eating alone, and going trick-or-treating with special-needs classmates.

“I think it was because Caroline wanted to go trick-or-treating,” Bresnahan joked. “Let’s be honest, she liked candy. But each one of you (in the theater) can make a difference. Don’t say, ‘I’m not strong enough or I’m not loud enough.’ There are people there (in the schools) who you can really touch. Look around and find them.

“(Found) said she was blessed and that she knew she had a perfect family. She just had the great philosophy of doing one thing every day to make somebody else feel good.”

Bresnahan said when she received a phone call about Found’s death it felt “like the room imploded. I couldn’t breathe. (The news) just seemed too impossible about somebody who had that amount of energy and had loved this world.

“The thing is you are all going to face loss,” Bresnahan told the crowd. “It could be your best friend moving, loss of a season because you blew out a knee and can’t play, or loss because a pet or somebody in your family died. The older you are, the more losses you have. This was a huge loss for us, our entire community. The question is, ‘How do you move forward?’”

Bresnahan said her team didn’t do it alone.

Family members and supporters of the team turned out for Iowa City West’s first practice after the tragedy and watched silently from the stands. They were joined by individuals from surrounding communities, including those from rival schools.

“People were just hanging back all around the gym. They just needed to be around the team and show their respect,” Bresnahan said. “I’ll be honest, I was thinking at first, ‘This is our time. This is our space.’ I was angry that anyone else would want to take this from us. You can be selfish with your grief, but a few seconds later I was like, ‘No, they should be here.’

"And those people were there for us the whole season, and vice versa. My players were there for them.”