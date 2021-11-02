Former coach will be recognized at volleyball championship

His commanding officer suggested hitting a few at him to see if that would change his mind. From there, Morgan fell in love with the sport and learned everything he could from him and the people around him.

“I took it back to Ogallala schools and a volleyball position opened up at that time,” Morgan said. “I met with the athletic director and administration and I remember what they told me. They said, ‘Mr. Morgan, your job is to win.’ That’s how it got started.”

He was a student teacher at Ogallala the year prior before getting drafted. Morgan was a teacher for 47 years and a coach for 45.

During the championship, he will be getting recognized for his contributions to Title IX, which passed in 1972 and came into effect during his early years of coaching at Ogallala.

“Ogallala schools, in my opinion, has been great about supporting women’s athletics and I didn’t have to see a big change in how they treated girls sports because I thought they were doing a pretty good job at the time.”

When Title IX kicked in, he felt a great amount of support from the administration and everything went smoothly in that direction.