Former Mitchell basketball coach to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame

Martin’s playing career had to be put on hold when the Army came calling however.

“The military took me out of college. I was getting ready to go to AAA spring training, and I got home and my dad told me I got a letter from the government. I knew what it was, and I was right. They told me I could wait until I graduated or go right then, and I decided to get it over with,” Martin said.

“I wish I waited until I graduated because some people didn’t have to go, and it did hurt my baseball career. It was hard batting against those pitchers; they’re fast and have lots of pitches. So if you get away from it for two years, it makes a difference and it definitely hurt me. But I’m proud to have served my country,”

After his time in the Army as an infantryman, Martin attempted to pick up his baseball career.

“I played in California and played in spring training, but they released me. But Johnny Johnson, who was in charge of operations for the Yankees at the time, told me that he would send me to aid ball up in Idaho in that league,” Martin said.

“My wife and I had just had a baby girl, so it was going to be hard for me to go. It was 400 dollars a month, so I had to finally opt out, went back to college and that was the end of my playing career.”