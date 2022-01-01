Former Scottsbluff player Makayla Castro helps Columbia International to national title

Makayla Castro’s road in coaching was highlighted in December when Columbia International University captured the NCCAA national title, which was the first time she has ever coached or played in a national championship match.
Castro, who is a graduate of Scottsbluff High School, said it was an amazing feeling when she watched the team that she coaches win the National Christian College Athletic Association volleyball tournament.
“It was such an amazing experience to watch our team reach the goal we put in place at the beginning of the season,” Castro said. “This is my first national championship to have coached in. I never played in a national championship match unfortunately.”
Castro said her first year at Columbia International went wonderfully.
“My first year at CIU has been great,” she said. “We had an amazing season and I have learned so much from having such a diverse team. We have athletes from Puerto Rico, Brazil, France, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Canada, Peru, and all over the U.S.”
Columbia International finished the season at 34-9. The Rams lost in the opening round of the NAIA tournament to No. 12 Eastern Oregon University. Columbia International’s season wasn’t finished as they were also in the NCCAA national title among Christian schools in Branson, Missouri.
That is where the Rams ran off five straight wins to capture the Christian College national title in dropping just one set the whole tournament.
“The team played so well over the course of the tournament,” Castro said. “Out of the five matches we played, they only dropped one set and that was in our very first match of pool play. The competition in the NCCAA is of a high level. The final post-season rankings consisted of teams with records of 26-4 (No. 1 Ottawa out of Arizona), 30-4 (No. 3 Northwestern), 28-11 (No. 4 Mid-American Christian University), and 26-9 No. 5 SAGU.”
At the NCCAA national tournament, Columbia International topped No. 6 Trinity International in four sets, then beat No. 7 College of the Ozarks and then No. 2 Campbellsville University, both in straight sets. In bracket play, the Rams topped Judson University in the semifinal 25-19, 25-22, 25-13, and then won the championship against Mid-American Christian University 25-23, 26-24, 25-20.
Castro’s first season as an assistant coach was bittersweet as she played against many teams that she either coached at as a graduate assistant or played against.
“We finished at No. 2 with an overall record of 34-9, growing, learning, and developing through each match we played,” she said. “A few moments that stand out to me from this season are these: To start off our season, we played in a tournament at my previous job, Keiser University in West Palm Beach, FL, where we defeated No. 20 Keiser as my first win as an assistant coach. That was a bittersweet moment for me. We then participated in a NCAA DII tournament at North Greenville University and went 3-1 against teams that I actually played against when I played for Chowan University like Fayetteville State University and Johnson C. Smith University.”
While this is Castro’s first year as an assistant coach with Columbia International, Castro has been a part of several programs through her volleyball career and gained knowledge of the game at each one. After graduating from Scottsbluff High in 2014, Castro spent two years playing volleyball as a libero at Garden City Community College. Castro was an outside hitter for Scottsbluff.
Castro then went on to play at Chowan University for two seasons and spent a year as a grad assistant. She then was a grad assistant at Keiser University where she obtained her Master’s degree in 2021. That led her to becoming the assistant coach at Columbia International in Columbia, South Carolina. Castro said that she has grown so much in all her coaching stops.
“Coaching and being in a leadership position was something I knew I was meant to be in,” Castro said. “After each season, I continue to learn new things and grow and develop not only as a coach, but also a woman. In each coaching role I have had, I have learned the ins and outs of the game along with different strategies as to what makes that specific team successful. CIU has been a great place for me to continue to grow as a coach while also seeing the athletes become amazing young women.”
Columbia International is only in its fourth season with a volleyball program and they return plenty of younger players as the program makes a run at possibly an NAIA national title next year.
“Next year, we are planning on making it into the NAIA Nationals final site, which would not allow us to defend our title but strive for an even bigger one,” she said. “This year was the best that CIU has finished at nationals and in program history. This was only CIU Volleyball's fourth season, so the bar is set pretty high for next year.”
The players at Columbia International are also encouraged with what Castro brings to the team. Sophomore Alana Sanjurjo from Bayamon, Puerto Rico says Coach Castro is a perfect role model to follow.
“Coach Castro is a role model to me because of her knowledge of the game and how she supports each and every one of my teammates,” Sanjurjo said. “She takes time to explain things to us and guides us to being better players and people. She is always willing to listen to us and check on our well-being, both mentally and physically. Overall, Coach Castro’s competitiveness is inspiring to me; she motivates my desire to be better and reminds me why I love this sport.”
Castro said being a role model for younger females is very heartwarming.
“Being looked up to pushes me to be a better person each day,” she said. “It also allows me to show my friends and family my drive, motivation and determination I have to help young athletes become the best version of themselves both on and off the court.”
And, at her young coaching age, still in her 20s, she can relate to what she went through at the junior college and four-year level of playing to the players today.
“Personally, I feel that my ability to relate to the girls helps towards my success of coaching them,” she said. “I lived the college-athlete life just like them and had the 5 and 6 a.m. workouts. I know the toll that being an athlete has on both physical and mental health. I use that experience to help the overall success of the team.”
All through high school, Castro knew she wanted to coach and she is willing to coach wherever right now. At some point, though, she would love to be a head coach.
“In high school, I knew I wanted to coach and make it at a high level. However, I did not imagine winning a national championship in just my first year as an assistant coach,” she said. “In the future, I plan to coach my own program at the Division I level. In order to achieve that goal, I knew that I needed to work my way up and network with other coaches. With that being said, being an assistant coach is a great way for me to learn how to run a program and how to do it successfully.”
Being so far away from home isn’t a concern for Castro. While she misses her family, she loves the east coast life.