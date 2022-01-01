Former Scottsbluff player Makayla Castro helps Columbia International to national title

That is where the Rams ran off five straight wins to capture the Christian College national title in dropping just one set the whole tournament.

“The team played so well over the course of the tournament,” Castro said. “Out of the five matches we played, they only dropped one set and that was in our very first match of pool play. The competition in the NCCAA is of a high level. The final post-season rankings consisted of teams with records of 26-4 (No. 1 Ottawa out of Arizona), 30-4 (No. 3 Northwestern), 28-11 (No. 4 Mid-American Christian University), and 26-9 No. 5 SAGU.”

At the NCCAA national tournament, Columbia International topped No. 6 Trinity International in four sets, then beat No. 7 College of the Ozarks and then No. 2 Campbellsville University, both in straight sets. In bracket play, the Rams topped Judson University in the semifinal 25-19, 25-22, 25-13, and then won the championship against Mid-American Christian University 25-23, 26-24, 25-20.

Castro’s first season as an assistant coach was bittersweet as she played against many teams that she either coached at as a graduate assistant or played against.