Former WNCC coach Chris Green leads Alaska-Anchorage into the post-season

Former Western Nebraska Community College volleyball coach Chris Green is back in the post-season once again after the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves earned a bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament.

The Seawolves, who have made the Division II championships 10 of the last 13 tournaments that Green has been coaching, will open up play Thursday, Dec. 2 when they face the top seed from the West Region Cal State Bernardino at 6:30 p.m. (AST) and 8:30 p.m. (MST)

“Our team is excited to still be competing,” Green said. “There are only 64 teams still practicing in Division 2 and we are one of them, so our team knows that is an accomplishment to be proud of. There are about 300 D2 Volleyball programs across the country.”

The West Region is one of the toughest in the tournament field to get out of and Cal State-San Bernardino is the defending national champions from 2019. Division II did not hold a national championship in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Cal State Univ. San Bernardino is the defending national champs with their star player, the reigning National Player of the Year, still playing for them as a senior,” he said. “We lost to them in 2019 in the second round of the NCAAs and they went on to win the whole thing. They are very good again this year, ranked No. 2 in the country.