Former WNCC, Gering play Olivia Shaub leads Northwestern College at NAIA nationals

Former Western Nebraska Community College and Gering volleyball player Olivia Schaub is playing in two national volleyball tournaments in 2021 after helping Northwestern College to the NAIA national tournament that started Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Schaub and her Northwestern College Raiders opened Pool F with impressive matches. The Raiders started the day topping College of Saint Mary in straight sets 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 and then needed five sets to get by Eastern Oregon 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-8.
The two wins on Tuesday moved Northwestern into the quarterfinals with a 2-0 record from their pool. The Raiders play at 6:30 p.m. (MST) on Thursday, but they do not know who they play yet.
Schaub said making the quarterfinals is exciting.
“Making it to the quarterfinals is such a surreal feeling,” she said. “Growing up, I dreamed about playing on teams like this. I am so proud of my teammates and so happy to make it to the Elite 8.”
Schaub said it is amazing that Northwestern got to the tournament.
“It is a huge honor to make it to the NAIA National tournament in Sioux City, Iowa,” Schaub, who led WNCC to the national tournament in April, said. “That has been the goal for our team since the beginning of the season, so we are excited to be able to compete for a national championship.
Schaub said as the number three seed, the team knew they had to play at the top of their game. They did just that, too.
“As the third seed in the pool, we knew we would have to play really tough (Tuesday),” she said. “We came out with tons of energy to start the first game and it carried on throughout the day. We played as a team and worked together to get the job done even when we were tired.”
The College of Saint Mary match was a rematch of a conference game that Northwestern lost in five sets. Tuesday morning, it was all Northwestern as they got the win in straight sets.
Schaub finished that match with six kills, a block and a dig.
The second match against Eastern Oregon was a humdinger. Both teams battled hard. Northwestern took a 2-1 lead but Eastern Oregon won the fourth 25-22 to force a fifth set. The fifth set was close for a few points and then the Raiders started to pull away. Schaub hammered down a kill to make it 10-5 and Northwestern won 15-8.
Schaub finished that match with 10 kills, four blocks, and two digs.
The Raiders entered the NAIA national tournament that will be held Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, with an 18-10 record and the third seed. The two wins on Tuesday advanced the Raiders into the quarterfinals with their 2-0 pool play record and moved their record to 20-10 on the season.
The NAIA National Tournament is made up of eight pools with the top team from each pool advancing to the quarterfinals. Schaub said her team is playing well right now.
“Our team is competing at a very high level right now,” she said. “We are a very young team and for most of the starters, this is our first year playing on the varsity team. We have grown a lot since the beginning of the season. Every week we continue to get better and better.”
Schaub knows the competition of a national tournament after she competed with the WNCC volleyball team last April at nationals.
Last year for WNCC, Schaub finished her sophomore season with 282 kills, 99 digs, and 29 blocks.
During the regular season at Northwestern, Schaub has played in 85 sets and has 132 kills and 44 digs.
Her season bests this season for the Raiders was a 13-kill, 16-point match against Evangel on Sept. 4 and a five dig performance against College of Saint Mary.
“This season has been going really well for me at Northwestern College. As soon as I got to campus I felt like I was at home,” she said. “All of my teammates and coaches have been so welcoming and I have enjoyed getting to know them and playing with them. “
What helped Schaub at the four-year level was playing at a junior college since the two are very similar in the competition she has faced.
“Playing at a four-year school has been challenging but very rewarding. We have so many tough opponents in our conference, which has taught us a lot about perseverance,” Schaub said. “Playing at WNCC really helped prepare me for this next step. I grew a lot in my first two years, and I had an opportunity to play at a high-level junior college and even at the national tournament last year.”