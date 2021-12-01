Former WNCC, Gering play Olivia Shaub leads Northwestern College at NAIA nationals

The NAIA National Tournament is made up of eight pools with the top team from each pool advancing to the quarterfinals. Schaub said her team is playing well right now.

“Our team is competing at a very high level right now,” she said. “We are a very young team and for most of the starters, this is our first year playing on the varsity team. We have grown a lot since the beginning of the season. Every week we continue to get better and better.”

Schaub knows the competition of a national tournament after she competed with the WNCC volleyball team last April at nationals.

Last year for WNCC, Schaub finished her sophomore season with 282 kills, 99 digs, and 29 blocks.

During the regular season at Northwestern, Schaub has played in 85 sets and has 132 kills and 44 digs.

Her season bests this season for the Raiders was a 13-kill, 16-point match against Evangel on Sept. 4 and a five dig performance against College of Saint Mary.

“This season has been going really well for me at Northwestern College. As soon as I got to campus I felt like I was at home,” she said. “All of my teammates and coaches have been so welcoming and I have enjoyed getting to know them and playing with them. “