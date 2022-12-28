Four Bearcats get all-state recognition

With four players who received all-state honors in their lineup, the Scottsbluff Bearcats were again the most successful 11-man football team in the Panhandle. They finished with a 10-2 record, losing only to Class A North Platte 21-14 the second game of the season, won the next nine, including three playoff games by wide margins, before falling 49-35 by undefeated Omaha Gross in the Class B semifinals.

Bennington went on to wrap up its season at 13-0 by toppling Gross 38-14 for the state championship. Scottsbluff was accorded third place in the final Class B rankings by the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star and Huskerland Prep.

As usual, the Bearcats played power football. They averaged 390 yards in total offense, just five fewer a game than Bennington for the Class B lead. Eight percent of Scottsbluff’s yards came on rushing plays.

The Scottsbluff ground game was led by Sebastien Boyle, a 5-11, 205-pound junior. He carried the ball 237 times for 1,926 yards, an average of 8.1 yards. The latter is exactly the same as he had as a sophomore in 2021, when he rushed 223 times for 1,808 yards.

Boyle is one of the Bearcats’ first-team all-staters. The others include offensive lineman Brock Knutson, a 6-7, 295-pound transfer from Mitchell who committed to play at the University of Nebraska long ago and officially signed the letter of intent last week. Another is senior linebacker Josiah Mobley, who led his team as well as the Panhandle’s 11-man players in tackles with 127.

While he didn’t make either the World-Herald or the Huskerland Prep first-team all-state lists, senior quarterback Braeden Stull, who switched from Bridgeport to Scottsbluff a year ago, was tabbed “the athlete” on the Lincoln Journal’s all-state Class B team this fall.

Stull was a versatile and valuable member of his new team both years. Last year, he completed 60 of 115 passes for 1,010 yards and was the team’s second leading rusher with 1,215 yards. His stats were similar this year. He completed 62 of 100 tosses for 915 yards and ran with the ball 185 times for 1,122 yards.

The only other full-fledged all-state choice from the Panhandle’s 11-man teams this fall is Mitchell senior Hayden Umble. He was tabbed by the Journal Star as a Class C-2 defensive back, but locally was noted more as an offensive force after rushing for 1,155 yards and averaging 7.5 yards a carry for the Tigers and scoring 21 touchdowns. Defensively, Umble finished the season with 77 tackles.

Two six-man players from the Panhandle also were tabbed first-team all-state by the Nebraska Six-Man Coaches Association. They are Luke Kastin of Potter-Dix in the defensive line and Johnny Vargas of Garden County High at Oshkosh as a defensive back. Both are seniors.

Kasten, who also rushed for 1,671 yards and scored 41 touchdowns, was voted the honorary captain of the defense on the Six-Man All-State Team. He was credited with 13.5 sacks while participating in 88 tackles for the 9-1 Coyotes.