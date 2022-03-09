Four Eagles going to National Indoor Meet

Four Chadron State College track and field athletes will be competing this weekend at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships hosted by Pittsburg State University in extreme southeastern Kansas. The Eagles’ representatives are young, one a sophomore and the others freshmen in eligibility, although this is at least the second year all of them have attended CSC.

The sophomore is triple jumper Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., and the freshmen are high jumper Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., long jumper Morgan Fawver of McCook and weight thrower Dan Reynolds of Granby, Colo.

Using the qualifiers’ marks as measuring sticks, all of them will probably need to post career-best marks to place among the top eight and earn points. Each is on the lower half of the list of qualifiers in their events. However, Coach Riley Northrup notes it’s a great accomplishment to qualify for a national meet, and none of the contestants’ previous marks make any difference once the competition begins.

Of the four, Reynolds has the highest ranking. He’s 11th after shattering the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s 35-pound weight throw record two weeks ago with a heave of 19.80 meters, or 64-feet, 11 ½ inches. He broke the record, which dated back to 2001, by almost exactly a foot. He’s also the Eagles’ record holder.

Reynolds is dedicated and has improved immensely during the two years he’s thrown the weight. He’s 6-foot-3 inches and weighs 280 pounds, about 90 more than he tipped the scales while earning all-conference football honors on both sides of the line as a senior at Middle Park High School, where he also was class president.

He credits much of his growth spurt to his mother’s cooking along with the many hours he spent lifting weights last summer and this school year. Even if he doesn’t place at nationals, he said he’ll be “pretty happy” if he can hit 20 meters, or eight inches farther than his RMAC record.

The leaders in the national weight throw are Tanner Berg of Northern State at Aberdeen, S.D., and Brent Fairbanks of Ashland University in Ohio. They finished third and fourth, respectively, in the event at last year’s national meet with marks of 71-1 ½ and 70-6 ½. This year they rank one-two on the pre-meet list at 74-1 and 72-1.

Nwagwu will have lots of competition in the triple jump. All three of the medal winners at last year’s meet are back, led by Dakota Abbott of Amherst, a junior at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. He won the gold medal by hitting 51-5 ¾ a year ago.

Abbott’s best this year is 50-1 ¾. At the recent RMAC Meet, he placed second at 49-4 ½, a quarter of an inch farther than Nwagwu’s third-place mark that ranks second at CSC to Isaac Grimes’s jump of 51-8 ½ that earned the silver medal at the 2018 National Indoor Championships.

Going to nationals, the leader is Henry Kiner from championships’ host Pitt State at 52-6 ¾. The runner-up is Gunner Rigsby of Colorado Mesa, who won this year’s RMAC gold by going 52-2 ½.

Nwagwu said his goal is to jump 51 feet at the national meet. He added that before he graduates, he hopes to also be competitive in the long and high jumps. He did all three at Grandview High School in his hometown.

Fawver qualified for the national meet even though he hasn’t jumped since Feb. 1. That’s when he went 24-4 ½ for what has become the No. 13 long jump in Division II ranks. It’s also when he tweaked his hamstring that has kept him on the sidelines ever since.

“It’s getting better,” he said of the injury this week when he began jumping again in practice. He added that it would be “ideal” if he could reach 7.60 meters, or 25 feet, at nationals. Fawver had a best of 23-6 last year outdoors at CSC and a best of 23-3 and was an all-state football player as a senior at McCook High.

Just 10 inches separates the top 16 long jumpers entering the national meet. The leader is Chris Goodwin of Central Missouri at 25-2. Both Jarmel Jones of Azusa Pacific and Ribero Lopes of American International have gone more than 25 feet.

Cerenil says she’s eagerly anticipating the national meet.

“The better the competition, the better I like it,” she said. “I usually do my best at the biggest meets. I always enjoy competing and try to have fun. I’m strong-willed and have had to work for everything I’ve gotten.”

Cerenil’s best mark of 5-7 ¾ this winter is tied for 15th among the national qualifiers. Her consistency has been impressive. She has cleared at least 5-5 ¾ at the final four meets during the season.

There’ll be plenty of competition at nationals. The best jump belongs to Chinenye Agina of Azusa Pacific at 6-foot even. Last year’s indoor winner was Alexandrea Hart, then a freshman at Fort Hays State who went 6-feet. Her best this season is the same as Cerenil’s.

Reynolds will be the first of the Eagles to compete at the National Meet. The weight throw will begin at 2:25 p.m. CST Friday, immediately following the National Anthem. Cerenil will begin high jumping at 3:40 and Fawver will long jump 70 minutes later. Nwagwu won’t triple jump until 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

The meet will have 540 contestants—270 men and 270 women.