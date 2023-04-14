Four Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer players signed letters of commitment Thursday night to bring this year's total to seven sophomores who will continue their career at the next leve.

Scottsbluff’s Cali Wright committed Northwestern College (Iowa) as did Vicky Granda (Dordt University), Yasmin Rojas (Doane University) and Hazel Cardenas (Wayland Baptist)

They joined teammates Andrea Jimenez, Vanessa Vazquez and Yoseline Hernandez who committed to a college program earlier. The seven players that signed is the most for the Cougars program in the last decade.

The record is eight players who were part of the WNCC team in 2004.

“I think it really exciting and I am excited to go to the next level and be challenged a little bit more,” said Wright, who was a three-sport athlete at Scottsbluff High School. “I am excited to go to a four-year college and see what that is about. I am super excited.”

Wright said the NAIA college felt like the right fit for her.

“When I went and visited, I really liked the team and the girls and the coach. They seemed really welcoming,” Wright said. “It was a little town like I was used to, so I think when I went there I saw where I could fit in pretty well.”

Wright, who is majoring in physical therapy, came to WNCC with her sister, Izzy, and the two have been an instrumental part of WNCC activities. Wright said her experience at WNCC has been an overwhelming success.

“I think it was a good experience going to a little college close to my town and to be close to my family, which I enjoyed and I was able to definitely grow as a player and a person,” Wright said. “It was a good experience at WNCC.”

Rojas, who is from Commerce City, Colorado, is also excited to be continuing her career

“Why Doane? To be honest I liked the community," Rojas said. "I loved the the girls and I know it is a good community."

Granda, who came to WNCC from Ecuador, is excited to be continuing her playing days at Dordt University and to play for another two years in the Midwest.

“It is super exciting that I get to keep playing. I love soccer and I have played for almost all my life,” she said. “It is an opportunity to continue playing and to continue my studies which I am grateful for God and my teammates and coaches, and my family who have always supported me.

“I really liked the community (at Dordt) and the soccer program as well,” she said. “After I played here, I thought it was the right place to take. I think it will help me a lot in my studies.”

Cardenas picked Wayland Baptist because it is close to her home in Denver. Plainview, Texas is located between Amarillo and Lubbock in the Texas Panhandle.

“For starters it is in Texas and when I talked to the coach, he seemed really excited about me and one of the biggest things that I think need is a person to believe in me like coach Rasnic did,” she said. “I really liked the girls on the team and it is real diverse team and I like that as well.”