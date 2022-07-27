Four WNCC softball players headed to the next level

Four Western Nebraska Community College softball players who graduated in May will be taking their softball talents to the next level after signing to continue playing at the four-year level.

The four that are inked to continue their softball careers include Scottsbluff’s Taylor Klein to Black Hills State University in South Dakota, Mackenzie Bakel to Christian Brothers University in Tennessee, Bella Coffman to Bluefield State University in West Virginia, and Emma Schweitzer to Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island.

Klein, who spent one year at WNCC after playing her freshman year at Otero College, said she is excited to be playing at the same college that her mom, Sara, played at. Klein will be playing softball while her mom played basketball.

“I think it’s really cool to play softball in the same town my mom grew up in and at the college where she played basketball,” Klein said. “I’m excited to make a name for myself there just like she did.”

She picked Black Hills because of their family atmosphere.

“I chose Black Hills because of their family atmosphere and competitive drive,” Klein said. “They are a person-first program and I knew that was an environment I could thrive in. Academically, they have a great education program and this is one of the degrees I have loved for such a long time.”

While Klein is staying somewhat closer to home, the other three are heading east of the Mississippi River. Bakel will be attending Division II Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I chose this school because of the feelings I got when I got onto campus. Everyone was respectful to each other, they were welcoming, and made me feel like I was at home,” Bakel said. “Also, they are in a very competitive conference and the team is making a lot of moves and I wanted to be a part of that.

What CBU will do for Bakel is push her even more to succeed.

“CBU is going to push me both academically and softball wise,” the Denver native said. “It is a high academic university and is also very competitive in sports. It is going to offer me amazing opportunities in both aspects.”

Bakel also knows the new softball coach at Christian Brothers as Tara Wheeler took over in June. Wheeler was the interim head coach at Colorado School of Mines for two years and also was an assistant at Metro State. She was also Bakel’s summer coach in Colorado.

Coffman is also headed to the NCAA Division II level after signing to play at Bluefield State University in West Virginia. She picked Bluefield because it is close to the academies that she needs for her law enforcement degree.

“I chose this school because they have a good criminal justice program and a spot for me in their softball program,” Coffman, of Denver, said. “Academically, there are several field opportunities and internships. I also am closer to the academics I will need for my future career in law enforcement. Athletically, I will get to continue playing softball at the Division II level.”

Schweitzer is going the farthest away to school as she is headed to Providence, Rhode Island to play at Johnson & Wales University as she enters their culinary program. She said it has been a dream of hers to attend Johnson and Wales.

“I’m very excited to play at a four-year university. It was difficult to find a school that had a culinary program and softball, but I found one and I’m happy to continue playing,” she said. “Academic-wise, it is offering me a huge opportunity to learn baking and pastry arts and not just normal classes. Softball-wise, I’m just there to get a few more years of playing and just wanting to go have fun.”

All four said getting the chance to continue playing is exciting.

“I’m very excited to be coming to playing for a four-year program,” Klein said. “I’m very grateful I can continue playing the game I have loved for such a long time.”

Bakel, who played three years at WNCC because of COVID (the 2020 season was wiped out just a month into the season because of the pandemic), said getting the chance to play softball while getting her degree is exciting.

“Being able to continue my education has always been extremely important to me and being able to do that while also playing softball is a very exciting opportunity for me,” Bakel said. “Tennessee is the furthest I’ve been away from home. I am very lucky to have family and friends that will make the long haul there to come visit me. Also, because of things like FaceTime, I will be able to call whenever I need to.”

Coffman said the chance to play softball at a university is a dream come true.

“It is exciting that I am finally able to play softball at a university,” she said. “I have been waiting my whole softball career for this. I am extremely excited that I was given this opportunity.”

Klein was not only a standout player and leader for the Cougar softball team last year, but was a four-year starter for Scottsbluff High School. She said playing at WNCC gave her that softball drive once again.

“Playing at WNCC gave me the love I have for the game back and gave me life-long friendships,” Klein said. “I love all the memories I made as a Cougar.”

Coffman said her memories at WNCC are varied but will last a lifetime.

“Playing softball at WNCC gave me some of my favorite memories on and off the field,” Coffman said. “It also introduced me to some of my favorite people. I was able to learn and grow at WNCC and it has prepared me for my future. I am grateful for my time at WNCC and all the people I have come to know.”

Coffman said the biggest memories were from the 2021 season when the team took third at regionals playing with a team of nine players.

“I am still extremely proud of the fact that we were last in our region in the 2021 season and got third place when we should have been the first team out,” Coffman said. “In the 2022 season at the region tournament, I am glad that I was able to get us those extra security runs to beat Otero this past season. The biggest highlight is being part of a team with great girls and even greater coach.”

Schweitzer said WNCC helped her grow as a person and helped her get better.

“Playing at WNCC was a lot but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said. “WNCC softball made me a better player and student and person in general. It was hard, but it was worth it. I also made a second family there and every single girl has a place in my heart and always will.”

The four were part of a sophomore class that exceled during a time when recruiting was made harder because of the pandemic and many four-year schools having fifth and sixth year players.

The group of sophomores became close and that is when the sophomores graduated in May, it was the hardest part of saying goodbye to all her teammates and friends.

“It was so hard saying goodbye to my teammates at WNCC,” Klein said. “They are my best friends and it’s hard not being around with them every day. Luckily we’ve made visits to see each other this summer and I’m so glad I got those lifetime friendships.”