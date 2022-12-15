Frerichs, Foral to lead west in West Nebraska All-star games

The West Nebraska All-star All-star games will have plenty of local coaches on the sidelines guiding the West All-star football and volleyball teams.

The football game is in its 45th year and will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

The West head coach will be Dale Frerichs from Potter-Dix. Frerichs led the Coyote football team to three straight six-man football playoffs.

Assisting Frerichs will be Dillon Broussard from Mitchell, Danny O’Boyle from Gering, and Jeremy Reimers from Bridgeport.

The East will be led by McCook’s Jeff Gross. Assisting Gross will be North Platte’s Kurt Alitg, Holdrege’s Jake McLain, and McCook’s Joe Vertrovsky.

Frerichs led Potter-Dix to a 9-1 record before falling in the second round to Pawnee City last November 62-47. In 2021, Frerichs led the team to an 11-1 record where they lost in the championship game to Cody-Kilgore by a score of 65-37. The 2020 team went 9-1 before falling in the second-round to Cody-Kilgore.

The East coaches have a familiar look to western Nebraska as former Scottsbluff football assistant McLain will be returning back to the Bearcat Stadium as an assistant coach for the East team and be on the opposite sideline in which he coached when at Scottsbluff. McLain graduated from Chadron High School where he excelled in basketball, golf, and baseball.

The West Nebraska volleyball coaches will also have a Chadron High twist to it as the West head coach will be Scottsbluff’s Leslie Foral. Foral, a Chadron High graduate, will be assisted by Bayard head coach Tabitha Unzicker for the game, which will take place at 2 p.m. on June 10 at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.

The East will be led by Southwest’s Kim Barnett and assisted by Holdrege’s Ryan Birner.

Foral was a dominant performer for the Cardinals as she was a team leader on the volleyball and basketball court as well on the track. In volleyball, she was a Star-Herald volleyball First Team all-region selection and was named No. 1 in the Star-Herald Dynamic Dozen Top 12 list. Her senior year in volleyball, Foral had 278 kills, 288 digs, and 58 blocks.

As the head coach at Scottsbluff, last season, Foral and the Bearcats made it to the sub-district final before falling to Sidney. Scottsbluff then lost a district final match to Seward. The Bearcats finished with a 23-15 record, which was the first winning record in Bearcat history since 2010 and the most wins in volleyball history since 2009 when the Bearcats went 20-15.

Foral will be assisted by Unzicker who led the Bayard Tigers to a 31-2 record and a state tournament berth. The last time the Tigers were at the state tournament was in 1992.

Rosters for the all-star classic will be announced in the first part of 2023.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star games benefit local organizations.