From soccer to running: Colorado runner returns for another Monument Marathon

For some, running is their sport. For others, it’s something they start doing after they stop playing their respective sport in order to keep themselves fit or for their health. Mike O’Donnell grew up in Melbourne, Australia and started off playing soccer. It wasn’t until the 1970s that he began running in marathons.

After finishing out his soccer career, O’Donnell wanted a way to keep his knees and legs going.

“I’m relatively old, so I did my first race in 1978 and I started running after playing soccer at university in deciding that I wanted to keep my knees, at least keep skin on them. I didn’t really know what I was doing,” he said.

The Melbourne Marathon was first held in 1978 and has been run ever since then, even during the COVID year, although it was held virtually.

“At that time, running was sort of starting. They did their first marathon in Melbourne and they brought out a very famous American runner to headline,” he said. “That got me interested and after finishing out soccer training, I decided to start running.”

He moved to the United States in the 1980s after meeting his wife in Australia.