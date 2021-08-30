Ft. Morgan drops Scottsbluff 31-14

The Scottsbluff and Ft. Morgan football teams had a 72-hour halftime after Friday’s game was suspended until Monday because of lightning with the score knotted at 7-7.
When the two teams came together Monday evening at Scottsbluff’s Bearcat Stadium, Ft. Morgan’s offense showed up, scoring 24 times in the second half to register the 31-14 win over the Bearcats.
Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall said he doesn’t want to use the long halftime as an excuse, but his team missed scoring opportunities. Still, Hall didn’t want to take anything away from a talented Ft. Morgan, Colorado, team that had plenty of offense.
“It was definitely a unique situation. I don’t think it did us any favors in this situation. I think it would have been a different game if we would have finished it on Friday night,” Hall said. “We never will know and it something I never want to experience again. It will be a difficult week for our kids, but I think they are ready for the challenge. Ft. Morgan will be a playoff qualifying team in Colorado.”
Both teams had the offense cranked up Monday night as there wasn’t one punt. The big difference was the Mustangs found ways to score especially in the red zone, while Scottsbluff struggling finding the end zone.
“On Friday night, we had a couple penalties in the red zone that led to us not getting points on the board. We had a missed field goal on Friday night,” Hall said. “Tonight, we were down inside the red zone and came up short a couple times. So, we have to find ways to finish drives when we are inside the red zone.”
Ft. Morgan took the second-half kickoff and went seven plays before having to settle for a 22-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead.
Scottsbluff took the ensuing kickoff and went 13 plays before getting stuffed at the three-yard and turning the ball over on downs. The big runs on the drive was a 12-yard run by Jose Rodriguez and a 15-yard run by Sebastian Boyle.
Ft. Morgan took over on the three and it took them 3 ½ minutes to find the end zone as Briggs Wheatley hooked up with Elvin Yanez for a 48-yard touchdown reception with 21 seconds left in the third quarter and a 17-7 lead.
Scottsbluff continued moving the ball on their next possession. The Bearcats used a 13-play drive to cut the lead to three points at 17-14 when Boyle scored from four yards out with 8:41 to play in the game.
Ft. Morgan’s offense was about to quit as the Mustangs needed just three plays as Ortega rambled 43 yards to the end zone and a 24-14 lead.
Scottsbluff couldn’t get anything going on their next possession and three incompletions turned the ball over to Ft. Morgan.
The Mustangs didn’t hold the ball as their rushing attack went to work, scoring another touchdown when Wheatley busted over from the 4-yard line and a 31-14 lead with 3:20 to play.
Scottsbluff tried one more time to get the ball into the end zone as they has 11 plays including a 14-yard pass from Braeden Stull to Maison Kinsey but once again, the Cats were forced to turn the ball over on downs on the 7-yard line. Ft. Morgan then went into victory formation to get the win that spanned four days.
While both teams were running the ball, it was Ft. Morgan’s passing that was special. Scottsbluff finished with 349 yards rushing and just 41 yards passing. Stull had 158 yards on the ground while Boyle had 112 yards.
Hall said he was pleased with the rushing game.
“We always want to start by running the ball and playing defense. I think that is the recipe to winning in Class B,” he said. “I like where our rushing attack is. They [radio] just told me upstairs that we had close to 350 yards rushing, but only having 14 points out of 350 yards rushing is disappointing. We have to find ways to finish drives when in the red zone.”
Scottsbluff will have just four days to get ready for their second game in one week when they travel to Hastings for a Friday night battle. Hall said there are things he likes about this team after the first game.
“I like how physical our team is on certain phases of the game,” Hall said. “Special teams was a big benefit to us in the first game. We have some things we have to fix on offense and defense, but I like our physical we were. Special teams will be a strength for us.”