Ft. Morgan drops Scottsbluff 31-14

The Scottsbluff and Ft. Morgan football teams had a 72-hour halftime after Friday’s game was suspended until Monday because of lightning with the score knotted at 7-7.

When the two teams came together Monday evening at Scottsbluff’s Bearcat Stadium, Ft. Morgan’s offense showed up, scoring 24 times in the second half to register the 31-14 win over the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall said he doesn’t want to use the long halftime as an excuse, but his team missed scoring opportunities. Still, Hall didn’t want to take anything away from a talented Ft. Morgan, Colorado, team that had plenty of offense.

“It was definitely a unique situation. I don’t think it did us any favors in this situation. I think it would have been a different game if we would have finished it on Friday night,” Hall said. “We never will know and it something I never want to experience again. It will be a difficult week for our kids, but I think they are ready for the challenge. Ft. Morgan will be a playoff qualifying team in Colorado.”

Both teams had the offense cranked up Monday night as there wasn’t one punt. The big difference was the Mustangs found ways to score especially in the red zone, while Scottsbluff struggling finding the end zone.