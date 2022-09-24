Garcia wins third half-marathon, Pifer wins first at Monument Marathon

The half-marathon at Saturday’s Monument saw one returner and one new face take the top spot, both minutes before the next runner in their category.

Alejandro Garcia won the men’s race with a time of 1:10:43 after last year’s second place finish. Crawford’s Dylan Stansbury finished second with a 1:17:35.

This year, Garcia finished a minute behind where he was in last year’s Monument Marathon, when he says he was healthier.

Garcia ran the race sick and began feeling off on Friday, but is was just an adversity he had to overcome.

“Last year, I ran a minute faster and I also wasn’t sick so I kind of just had to do my own thing and just power through to the finish,” he said.

“I started feeling off (on Friday) and I was like ‘Oh, just in time just for the race, perfect.’ Might as well add a little extra adversity but it’s good,” Garcia said. “I feel good and the weather was nice. The hill is always challenging but certainly the atmosphere helps.”

Another factor that helped Garcia was the views and terrain keeping his mind off of being sick.

“The views for sure, the change of terrain, it’s definitely a challenging course but it’s also a scenic one,” he said. “All that extra scenery helps you get through each mile and then power through to the end.”

The first woman to cross was Emily Pifer of Laramie, Wyoming, who was running her first Monument Marathon. Pifer won with a time of 1:29:54, just over 15 minutes before Gering’s Erin Shaul crossed for second in the women’s category.

“I live in Laramie, Wyoming, and I was attracted to the race because honestly, it was affordable and a couple hours away. I actually have taught at community colleges in Colorado but when I saw that’s what the money was benefiting, that made me super excited,” she said. “My partner and dog, we just made a weekend of it and it was fun, I’m glad we did it. It’s not a bad drive at all and a little bit lower in elevation so that was nice too.”

Pifer hasn’t run a race since last fall and is getting back into running after taking time off following college.

“I ran a half-marathon last fall around this time in Ohio where I’m from. I just like to run a race once or twice a year,” she said. “I ran cross country and track in college and then I took a long time off and now I’m kind of getting back into running and racing again. I’m just trying to have fun with it and find races that are fun to do.”

With her time away from running, Pifer hadn’t won a race in a while so winning the half-marathon was a fun feeling for her.

“I honestly haven’t won a race in a long time so it’s a fun feeling to break the tape, it’s been a while,” Pifer said.

As he was running the race sick, Garcia hopes to be healthier next year for the next Monument Marathon.

“I’m happy to be here and looking forward to next year. Hopefully I’ll be a little healthier so I can run a little faster,” Garcia said.

While Garcia is planning on running the race again next year, Pifer is thinking about running the Monument Marathon next year if she is still in Laramie.

“I’m thinking if we’re still in Laramie next year, super easy, really fun and super hilly too and that makes the race more fun,” she said.

The 5k was won by Gering wrestling coach Jarred Berger with a 19:18 while 13-year old Libby Baum won on the women’s side with a 23:51. Team Van Cleave Squad won the half-marathon relay in 1:33:42.