Garner, Blomenkamps officially inducted into Hall of Fame

Garner left WNCC in 1995 after becoming the career scoring leader with 1,304 points. It is a record that still stands today. He was the NJCAA Player of the Year. Garner then went on to play two years at Nebraska where he helped the Huskers to an NIT title and earned a nod on the Big-12 All-Bench team.

The Blomenkamps started donating to WNCC in 1993 after Neal attended a Cougar game in 1992 and loved the family atmosphere the Cougars brought to the town. After that, they were the sponsors of the game tickets and still are. They also provided many other donations to the college such as a new volleyball net, support for the Cougar golf classic, and different promotions through the years.

Neal and Lora Blomenkamp were unable to be in attendance, their oldest son Spencer said this means a lot to the Blomenkamp family and Runza.

“For me personally, WNCC has been a big part of our life,” Spencer said. “We spent a lot of years here as young kids. I was a ball boy for a lot of years and traveled with the team. For me, I guess, it was I always wanted to be a college athlete. I think that was a big start for me seeing them play and having so much fun.”

Brooke (Blomenkamp) Samuelson said for her it shows what the college means to the community.

“I would echo what he said,” Samuelson said. “Ever since I was young, I wanted to be a Cougar volleyball player. I never wanted to do anything else and that is what I wanted to be when I grew up and I got the opportunity and played here (in 2008 and 2009). That was secondary and I am honored that we have been able to support this community and college because it (WNCC) does wonderful things for our community, these athletes, and these students. It is a great honor to be inducted tonight.”