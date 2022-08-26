Gartner’s big day leads Gering to win over Torrington

The football season began on Friday as the Gering Bulldogs hosted the Torrington Trailblazers. Last year, the Bulldogs got the 14-9 win on the road. This year, Gering extended the margin in getting the 46-19 win.

“I thought the guys did a great job. They understood the game plan going forward and they’ve been practicing their butts off the last three weeks. It was great to see their buy-in turn into fruition for them,” Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said. “These guys are a very player-led group, they’ve pulled together and this is probably the most tight knit group we’ve had in the last three years and they played for each other tonight. We talked a lot before the game tonight about playing for the G on our chest and I thought we did that.”

Throughout the game, the Trailblazers struggled to hold the Bulldogs but the coaches see what mistakes can be fixed going deeper into the season.

“There were some things that were good, some things that were bad. The bad things kind of dwell on those and hopefully bring those home to the players a little bit because those are learning moments,” Torrington coach Russell Stienmetz said. “So we can learn from those mistakes, we had several mistakes on offense, defense, special teams, everywhere as we gave up scores throughout. We need to clean stuff up but I think it is possible to clean those up.”

The first quarter saw the Bulldogs get an early Ethan Prokop field goal during their first possession of the game after a Barron Williams interception at the 30-yard line.

Gering would go up 10-0 on a Kaden Bohnsack touchdown run from the 2-yard line. Neither team scored the remainder of the frame.

The Bulldogs got their first passing touchdown when Jackson Howard threw a pass from three yards out to Williams at the start of the second quarter. The extra point would go wide, leaving the score at 16-0.

Torrington got on the board when Bryce Hager passed to Brendan Flock for a 73-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 16-7.

Bulldogs Tanner Gartner got the touchdown back on a run from the five with the extra point attempt being no good. This would be the first of three touchdowns Gartner would score as well as staying aggressive and forcing fumbles and interceptions.

“(Tanner) is a special player. He just makes things happen that a lot of the guys can’t. I’m very glad that he’s on our team because he would be a nightmare to prepare for,” O’Boyle said. “We talked a lot about coming into the season and just him having a different level of confidence. I think he showed that tonight.”

A 15-yard run by Trailblazer Dylan Packard put the score at 22-13. This would be the final time Torrington scored in the first half.

Gering however, kept scoring. A 6-yard pass from Howard to Grady Robbins put Gering up 28-13 before the extra point went through the uprights.

Gartner picked off Booth at the 33-yard line. The Bulldogs would turn this into a Prokop field goal to end the half leading 32-13.

To start the second half, Gartner would score a 95-yard kickoff return to go up 39-13. Gartner also recovered a Torrington fumble but the Bulldogs couldn’t get anything done with the possession.

Torrington would score within the next few minutes on a Packard 38-yard touchdown. The extra point attempt would be blocked by Gartner.

The score at the end of three would remain 39-19.

Gering would score one more time on a 15-yard run by Gartner to put the game at its final score, 46-19.

As the Bulldogs prepare to travel to Chadron to face the Cardinals, they will work on cleaning up the penalties and staying physical.

“I thought at times we were really good at front and I thought at other times, we were poor up front and we did get fatigued. You kind of expect a little bit of that in week one but I thought overall, we did OK,” O’Boyle said. “We’re gonna have to be sound next week heading up to Chadron. They’re aggressive, they’re fast, they’re physical, so we definitely do need to clean things up but overall very proud of these guys.”

The Trailblazers will host the Mitchell Tigers at home and will take the next week working on everything they need to clean up before Friday.

“The penalties and turnovers are something that we can clean up, and need to clean up before next Friday,” Stienmetz said. “I really want to work on ball security, so taking care of the ball, whether it’s through the air, on the ground, whatever it is, we cannot turn the ball over.”