Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff set for state tennis

Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley is ready to attend the Nebraska State Tennis Championships that are being held Thursday in Lincoln and continuing through Saturday.

Bewley enters the state tournament as the only local player that earned a seed as the senior garnered a No. 11 seed at No. 1 singles with her 25-10 record on the season. Bewley will face Hastings’ Cara Ansbach.

Bewley said getting the seed at the state tournament means a lot because of how consistent the Bearcat senior has been this season.

“Having a seed at state is really cool because this is the first year that I have been able to accomplish it,” she said. “I think the only way I was able to accomplish it was through consistency throughout the season, which was a main focus of mine from the beginning.”

For Bewley, this state tournament will be her last playing tennis as she signed to play volleyball at Western Nebraska Community College. She is ready to end her tennis season on a positive note.

“I started tennis as a freshman not knowing what I was getting myself into so I think ending my high school season on a positive note would really be amazing,” she said. “These last three seasons have been a roller coaster ride and I would really love to finish playing the best tennis that I know I can, no matter where that puts me in the tournament.”

Bewley said their coach Darren Emerick has a goal for the team and that is to see success in the first round.

“My coach has a goal of seeing the whole team see success in at least the first rounds,” she said.

Scottsbluff has a good contingent of players that will be representing the school. Bearcat players that will be vying at state include Jessica Davis at No. 2 singles. Davis will face Hallie Newman of York in the first round.

Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza will battle Hershey’s Kayla McNeel and Katie Vaughn in the first round at No. 1 doubles.

The Bearcat’s No. 2 doubles team of Abby Harveson and Aspyn Andreas will battle Omaha Skutt’s Hailey Hall and Sage McGill.

“I think the team should just focus on each individual point and playing loose,” Bewley said. “It can be really nerve racking to go up against the other teams who have been playing since they were really little so it is just important not to beat yourself before you even step on the court.”

Gering and Alliance will also be vying at state as well and looking to rack up some wins.

The Bulldogs are sending a good group to state. Hannah Walker at No. 1 singles opens play against 4th-seeded Scarlett Lunning of Omaha Skutt.

Gering freshman Ashlynn Feil will make her state debut when she takes on No. 3-seed Sophia Jones of Elkhorn North in No. 2 singles.

Gering’s No. 1 doubles team of Maia Swan and Cami Newman will battle Omaha Duchesne Academy’s Paulina Gilgenast and Elizabeth Goebel in the first round. Gilgenast and Goebel are seeded fourth in the tournament with a 20-10 record.

No. 2 doubles will see a Panhandle team earn a first-round win as Gering’s Jaylei Cervantes and Aria Schneider will face Alliance Regan Braun and Kinley Pfeiffer in the first round. The winner of that match will advance to the second round when they face the winner of the top-seeded team from Grand Island Central Catholic and a play-in winner of from Wilber-Clatonia versus St. Paul.

Alliance has plenty of other talent as well. The Bulldogs’ Haley Weare will face No. 9 Olivia Pfeiffer of Beatrice at No. 1 singles. Pfeiffer had a 30-8 record.

Alliance’s Kaylie Bolinger will face No. 7 Lindsey Wessling of Omaha Mercy at No. 2 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Brooklyn Branstiter and Karlie Jensen will face the 12th-seeded team from Bennington in Eva Behlen and Madelyn Uhlir.

Bewley said competing at state is a good reward for the players that have endured all kinds of weather during the spring season. Plus, the tennis state tournament is a little bit different than the other sports as there are no district tournaments that a player has to qualify for since all the teams go to state.

“I think state is a great opportunity because it is different from other sports in that everyone can bring a team in the state,” she said. “I think it really gives everyone a chance to experience what it is like to compete at a high level and see just what is means to be good at tennis. It really shows what the potential individuals can shoot for being from Western Nebraska where tennis isn’t such a really popular sport.”