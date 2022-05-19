Gering, Alliance, Scottsbluff wrap up tennis seasons at state

LINCOLN – The Scottsbluff girls tennis team had an impressive showing at the Nebraska State Tennis Championships Thursday in Lincoln as the Bearcat girls all won their first-round matches before falling in the second round.

Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick was pleased with how his team did.

“We all picked up first-round wins which was one of the goals of the season and that was to be good across the board and not have one or two positions be strong,” Emerick said. “We knew we had our work cut out for us because we had a tough draw. We drew top-seeded players in all four positions in the second round. We did accomplish our goals by getting by the first round. I thought they all played really well and was satisfied with the level of play,”

Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley, the only senior on the Bearcat team, was the only local seeded girl in the field and did quite well. Bewley entered with a No. 11 seed and upended Hastings’s Cara Ansbach 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the next round. Bewley then dropped a 6-3, 6-0 contest to sixth-seeded Luna Mo Anna Werner of Kearney Catholic.

“Megan was our only seeded player and she picked up an 11 seed and the others were close,” Emerick said. “Megan won the first round and then played a sixth seed.

Scottsbluff’s other players also did well in picking up first-round wins.

No. 2 singles player Jessica Davis had a strong showing. The junior defeated York’s Hallie Newman 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 to advance to the second round. Davis then fell to Grand Island Central Catholic’s Brooklyn Kolbet, the No. 2 seed, 6-0, 6-1.

The Bearcats’ No. 1 doubles team won a hard-fought first-round match as Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza topped Hershey’s Kayla McNeal and Kate Vaughn 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Barrett and Mendoza then fell to Lincoln Christian’s Jenna Wiltfong and Alyssa Gove, the second seeds, 6-1, 6-3.

Scottsbluff’s No. 2 doubles team of Abby Harveson and Aspyn Andreas won their opening match as they topped Omaha Skutt’s Hailey Hall and Sage McGill 6-2, 4-6 (10-6). That moved them to the second round where they faced fourth-seeded Jaci Meyers and Carley Peters of McCook and lost in a closely-contested match 7-5, 6-3.

With just losing one player off of this squad, Emerick is excited for next year. Emerick said his players now know how important winning during the season is to get one of the 12 seeds at state. He said the 12 seeds are just one-third of the players so then it becomes the luck of the draw.

“We are pretty stoked for next year,” Emerick said. “If we carry over all the juniors, we will have 12 seniors on the team next year. If we carry this team forward, we have two sophomores, one was an alternate today in Annie Roberts and the other one is Aspyn Andreas, who played No. 2 doubles today, and they will step up, too. We will have a handful of players competing for spots next year.”

Emerick said this was a very good year for this team not only on the court, but off the playing surface as well.

“It was a really good season,” Emerick said. “There are some really good players and we track our team GPA and this girls’ team has a 3.79 GPA. The players that went to state actually had a 3.84 GPA. We focus on the athletic part of it as well and they don’t let down (in the classroom). They do great things. They are great people and really, really great athletes. We are looking to build on all those successes next season.”

Gering also had a strong showing at state. Gering coach Ron Swank said he was pleased with his players’ effort at state.

“I was pleased with everyone’s efforts. We played three and four seeds during the first round in all of our positions except No. 2 Doubles,” he said. “Everyone had good rallies and points. It comes down to experience. We have everyone coming back next year and the girls are excited and optimistic. We watched the lessons at Woods Center (state site) and they said we need to work like those kids do.”

The Bulldogs got a first-round win at No. 2 doubles as Jaylei Cervantes and Aria Schneider defeated Alliance’s Regan Braun and Kinley Pfeiffer 5-7, 6-3, (11-9).

Cervantes and Schneider then faced top-seeded Tristyn Hedman and Gracie Woods from Grand Island Central Catholic and fell 6-0, 6-1.

In a battle of freshmen, Gering’s No. 2 singles player Ashlynn Feil fell to third-seeded Sophia Jones 6-0, 6-1.

Gering’s No. 1 doubles team of Maia Swan and Cami Newman had a battle before falling to Omaha Duchesne Academy’s Paulina Gilgenast and Elizabeth 6-0, 6-1.

Alliance coach Scott Mills was impressed with his players efforts at state even though they all fell in the first round.

“The girls played well but once again, we had to play top-seeded teams,” Mills said. “They gained great experience and now know what it takes to compete at state. I look forward to helping them continue to learn and improve on their way back here next year.

Mills said they had a great season.

“It has been a great season. Our two seniors played hard here at state and finished their high school tennis careers with great leadership and attitudes,” he said. “I thank all five of our seniors for their leadership on and off the court this season and cannot wait to see what they do in their future.”

Alliance’s No. 1 single Haley Weare lost to No. 9 Olivia Pfeiffer of Beatrice 6-0, 6-1 while No. 2 single Kaylie Bolinger lost to No. 7-seed Lindsey Wessling of Omaha Mercy 6-0, 6-0.

On the doubles side, the No. 1 team of Brooklyn Branstiter and Karlie Jensen lost to 12th-seeded Eva Behlen and Madelyn Uhlir of Bennington 6-1, 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Braun and Pfeiffer fell to Gering’s Cervantes and Schneider.

Scottsbluff finished the tournament with 12 points. Gering had two points. Elkhorn leads the first day standings with 32 points followed by 28 from Elkhorn North and Omaha Duchesne Academy.