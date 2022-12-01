Gering and Chadron girls capture wins

The basketball season has begun as Scottsbluff hosted three games on Thursday as part of the Western Conference Tournament.

The first game of the tournament saw the Chadron Cardinal girls down Alliance 39-21. Both teams started off slow, which the coaches attribute to first game jitters with the Cardinals leading 10-3 at the end of one quarter.

“First game, we played tough competition, it was a matchup problem for us, so we’re trying to look for them to mature, and mature quickly on the basketball court,” Alliance coach Stephen Crile said. “We’re kind of throwing them to the wolves per say, I think they did a fairly decent job handling it, but obviously we can get better at handling it as the season progresses and the week progresses.”

As the game progressed, both teams got away from the early jitters, with the Cardinals continuing to control the game, leading 21-11 at half.

“We did a pretty good job defensively, Alliance had a hard time scoring,” Chadron coach Eric Calkins said. “We did a lot of things, but we haven’t worked at all this year to prepare for a zone defense, so them coming out, playing a little bit of zone slowed us down offensively, but the girls competed and tried hard so we ended up on top.”

The third quarter finished with the Cardinals up 30-17 and both teams struggled to score in the final frame as Chadron closed out the game on a 9-4 run.

Chadron will face the top seeded Sidney girls

“We’re just gonna have to take care of the ball a lot better than we did tonight,” Calkins said. “It will be a totally different game, they’ll probably play us all man to man, so it’s gonna be a totally different feel and I’m glad that we’re able to get some playing in tonight before we play Sidney.”

Alliance will face Arvada in the 5 p.m. game at Scottsbluff, which Crile is hoping will help his team.

“It helps us a little bit, Arvada will probably be a better matchup for us,” Crile said. “We need to take care of the ball better, play better on the defensive end, get some box outs and then we need to put the ball in the bucket a little bit better.”

The Chadron boys and Sterling Tigers were in a tight contest, ending the first and second quarters in a tie. Sterling would get the 47-43 win.

Neither team got off to a quick start as they were only able to put up eight apiece to end the first quarter. The second quarter though, had both teams score 13 points as the game was knotted at 21 by halftime.

Sterling began to pull away in the third frame as they outscored the Cardinals 14-6. The final quarter however, Chadron made a comeback to continually cut the lead, but it wasn’t enough as Sterling got the win.

Sterling will play Scottsbluff at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Cougar Palace while Chadron will play the Arvada Bulldogs at the same time.

The last game had the Gering girls defeat Mitchell 53-23.

The teams started slow as the Bulldogs led 8-6 after the opening frame.

“I think everyone has the first game jitters. Both teams I think started off extremely slow. Nobody could hit shots early and that’s a typical first game and I think once we settled in the second quarter, we ended up with a 10-point lead at halftime and that calmed our nerves,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “We have a lot of kids that played a lot of jayvee last year but not a lot of varsity time. They’re gaining experience as we get along and each game will help them get better as we go along.”

For Mitchell, they have a lot of young players who haven’t seen a lot of time at the varsity level.

“We have a lot of young kids that haven’t had a lot of time on the court at the varsity level so we had to get them on the court to see what we had and we can build off of it. There’s just a lot of fundamental things that we have to do better than we did,” Tigers coach Steve Harvey said. “It’s not a major problem, it’s just we talked to the girls and I take a lot of that on me, I didn’t have them prepared with what I thought we were and we need to prepare a little differently with some different things fundamentally. Experience is going to help this group.”

The score at halftime saw Gering leading 21-13. The Bulldogs continued to dominate after the half and would go on a 20-6 run to close out the third quarter and going into the final frame up 41-19.

Gering will take the 53-23 win into Friday at 8 p.m. at Cougar Palace when they face the Scottsbluff Bearcats for the first time this season.

“We need to go and close out on shooters, (Scottsbluff) has a lot of kids that can flat out shoot the basketball,” Land said. “We’ve got to take care of the basketball, try to control the tempo, we’ve got to beat them in the rebound game as well.”

Mitchell will play Sterling in a matchup of Tigers at 8 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School. In their matchup against Sterling, they will need to rebound and box out their opponents, which was a struggle against Gering.

“(Friday) we’ve got to rebound better than what we did. We’ve got to rebound and box out better,” Harvey said. “Just doing those things and working on defense, that’ll build us a little where we are a little more confident on offense. I think it’s something to build on.”