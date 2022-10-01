Gering boys, Chadron girls win Western Conference XC

The Gering boys ran away with the Western Conference and Bearcat XC Invite titles while the Chadron girls grabbed the Western Conference girls title on Friday at Scottsbluff Country Club.

Gering coach Rick Marez said the Gering teams did fine on the day, especially the boys who won the overall team title with 26 points over Torrington’s 38 and Scottsbluff’s 57.

“When we got to the mile mark we were in a good pack and I explained to them and reminded them that our strength is our pack running and if they can run like that, they will be successful,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “That is what they have been working on all year. That was fun to see them work hard in that first mile.”

The boy's race was definitely close for the first 2.5 miles as there was that pack leading the race including Gering’s Nathan Seiler, Axton Stone, and Eli Marez along with Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron, and Torrington’s Aydan Loya and Myles Wilson.

“We knew that Torrington has a great runner and Northwest was there and Hans from Scottsbluff is obviously good,” Marez said. “We wanted to pack in with them and let them help us through the race. We were trying to get ready for the district meet and we know Grand Island Northwest will be there and we will see Scottsbluff. Our focus today was just to compete. The time wasn’t important, it was about competing and I thought the boys did a great job of doing that.”

The boy's race was filled with talented runners. Loya won the meet with a 16:57.44 time, which was almost 20 seconds faster than Scottsbluff’s Bastron. After that, Gering had three of the next four runners as Seiler took third with a 17:28.72 followed by Stone in fourth (17:35.34), and Marez was sixth with a time of 17:43.08.

Loya said it was a good day for him and his Torrington teammates. Torrington had three runners in the Top 10. After Loya, Myles Wilson took fifth (17:42.45) and Sully Wilson finished ninth (17:47.82).

“It means a lot (to win this meet),” Loya said. “I have been training really hard and it really came out.”

Loya said he ran ok, but thought he could have gone harder.

“I felt like I could have went harder at the mile splits, but I am glad to get the win,” he said. “I took the lead a little after the 2-mile mark and started to spread it out.”

While the boy’s race was close, the girl’s races were also interesting. Cheyenne East won the Bearcat XC Invite with 26 points followed by Chadron with 38 and Gering with 46.

When it came to the Western Conference race, Chadron won with 22 points over Gering’s 27. The Cardinals flexed their running depth with five runners in the Top 10. Micaiah Fuller finished fourth in a time of 20:47.44 followed by Emma Witte in fifth (21:48.04), Jentsyn Fuller in sixth (22:11.20), Grace Pyle in seventh (22:17.73), and Makinley Fuller in ninth (22:28:01).

Witte, who had a good race, said her team did well to capture the Western Conference title.

“We did amazing and this is probably the best that we have done in a long time and I have been a part of this team for the last four years,” Witte said. “It was amazing to win Western Conference. We loved it and we loved every second of it. This race (course) is really hard, but we pushed through it and kept going and got our goal.”

Witte said this Chadron team has so much depth and it definitely showed Friday afternoon in the heat. Later in the day, when the junior high runners raced, it was cooler and Witte said that weather would have been really nice.

“There is a lot of depth,” Witte said. “We worked hard for years on the team and we accomplished so much and we are still accomplishing so much.”

Gering also performed well as Madison Seiler won the conference and Bearcat XC individual titles with a 19:19.28 time. The race was for second as Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary and Gering’s Jadyn Scott were neck-in-neck to the finish line. Tanquary had just enough left to get second just .35 seconds ahead of Scott, who was making progress in the final 50 yards, but Scott just ran short.

Marez said the Gering girls are getting better as a team each meet.

“Our girls are getting better and better,” Marez said. “When we started the season, we were really concerned where we were at, but they are coming around great right now. Jadyn Scott was lights out today. She really did well and Madi was her normal self and she was dealing with a little leg injury but you would never know that. She just competes hard and she does the best she can for her team. Demi ran a great race and so did Jenna. Again, they are getting better and better each week as a team and that is what they focus on is that team element.”

Bearcat Invite

Boy’s Team Scores

1, Gering 26; 2, Torrington 38; Scottsbluff 57; 4, GI Northwest 59; 5, Cheyenne East 60; 6, Sidney 107; 7, Chadron 123; 8, Alliance 124.

Top 20 Individuals

1, Aydan Loya, Torrington, 16:57.44.

2, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:16.32.

3, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 17:28.72.

4, Axton Stone, Gering, 17:35.34.

5, Myles Wilson, Torrington, 17:42.45.

6, Eli Marez, Gering, 17:43.08.

7, Ben Sutherland, GI Northwest, 17:43.25.

8, James Adams, Scottsbluff, 17:46.53.

9, Sully Wilson, Torrington, 17:47.82.

10, Caden Keller, GI Northwest, 17:52.36.

11, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 17:55.68.

12, Lucas Steveson, Cheyenne East, 18:07.91.

13, Aiden Bell, Gering, 18:26.24.

14, Gage Ruzicka, Gering, 18:26.65.

15, Brayden Colbert, Cheyenne East, 18:32.03.

16, Aden Zwonitzer, Cheyenne East, 18:34.89.

17, Logan Mansur, Cheyenne East, 18:42.42.

18, Noah Canas, Sidney, 18:43.06.

19, Eddie Griess, Scottsbluff, 18:51.02.

20, Caden Sheffield, GI Northwest, 18:56.66.

Girl’s Team Scores

1, Cheyenne East 26; 2, Chadron 38; 3, Gering 46; 4, GI Northwest 70; 5, Torrington 82; 6, Scottsbluff 91; 7, Sidney 96.

Individual Top 20

1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:19.28.

2, Talissa Tanquery, Sidney, 20:01.00

3, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 20:01.35.

4, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 20:47.44.

5, Ynes Ronnau, Cheyenne East, 20:58.59.

6, Emma Smith, Cheyenne East, 21:19.91.

7, Molly Madsen, Cheyenne East, 21:25.47.

8, Mikaila Trujillo, Cheyenne East, 21:42.66.

9, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:48.04.

10. Olivia Chapman, GI Northwest, 21:52.35.

11, Peyton Smith, GI Northwest, 22:06.44.

12, Jentsyn Fuller, Chadron, 22:11.20.

13, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 22:17.73.

14, Kaycee Kasmicki, Torrington, 22:20.85.

15, Jamie Modec, Scottsbluff, 22:21.50.

16, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 22:28.01.

17, Gracie Craig, Cheyenne East, 22:34.36.

18, Demi Seelhoff Ulrich, Gering, 22:34.82.

19, Emily Bentley, Scottsbluff, 22:41.27.

20, Ada Merigan, Torrington, 22:41.92.

Western Conference

Boy’s Team Scores

1, Gering 16; 2, Scottsbluff 30; 3, Sidney 56; 4, Chadron 63.

Individual Top 10

1, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:16.32.

2, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 17:28.72.

3, Axton Stone, Gering, 17:35.34.

4, Eli Marez, Gering, 17:43.08.

5, James Adams, Scottsbluff, 17:46.53.

6, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 17:55.68.

7, Aiden Bell, Gering, 18:26.24.

8, Gage Ruzicka, Gering, 18:26.65.

9, Noah Canas, Sidney, 18:43.06.

10, Eddie Griess, Scottsbluff, 18:51.02.

Girl’s Team Scores

1, Chadron 22; 2, Gering 27; 3, Scottsbluff 48; 4, Sidney 53.

Individual Top 10

1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 19:19.28.

2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:01.00

3, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 20:01.35.

4, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 20:47.44.

5, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:48.04.

6, Jentsyn Fuller, Chadron, 22:11.20.

7, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 22:17.73.

8, Jamie Modec, Scottsbluff, 22:21.50.

9, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 22:28.01.

10, Demi Seelhoff Ulrich, Gering, 22:34.82.