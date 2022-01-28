Gering boys come from behind

In a Western Conference match-up, the Alliance and Gering Bulldogs squared off in Gering for a boys and girls doubleheader.

The girls were meeting for the second time this season, the first being a Western Conference Tournament game in which Gering won 47-27 on Dec. 4. The team’s second meeting had a nearly identical score with Gering winning 48-29.

“Looking at film, Alliance knocked off a decent Ogallala team last week, so it got our attention. I think neither team got into much of a rhythm and this game was definitely on the ugly side,” Gering coach Steve Land said.

Both teams struggled with foul trouble as they got into the bonus and had players foul out in the game.

“It was a physical game and there were a lot of free throws both ways, but sometimes that’s how the refereeing is and you have to adapt to it. I thought we did a good job of adapting and our girls were tough when they needed to be,” Land said.

The Alliance Bulldogs also dealt with the strict refereeing and physical play on their side as well, but were unable to match the physicality of Gering.