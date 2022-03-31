Gering boys fall to Douglas

DOUGLAS, Wyo. – The Gering boys’ soccer team played their second game in three days as they headed north to Douglas, Wyoming, to take on the Bearcats.

In the end, it was Douglas who won the battle in a non-conference match-up 8-0 over Gering.

Douglas’ Jackson Hughes had the hot shoe for the Bearcats as the junior scored five of the team’s goals.

Douglas scored their first goal with just 3:30 gone in the first half and two minutes later scored their second goal.

Early on, though, Gering was moving the ball on the Bearcats. Sandwiched between Douglas’ first two goals was a Gering rally that saw the Bulldogs have an excellent chance to tie the game at 1-1, but it didn’t happen.

Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said they played well the first part of the match but didn’t have an answer for Hughes.

“The first 10 minutes of the game we came out strong, then from there we fell apart. We had some chances just couldn't finish,” he said. “Douglas kept playing a through ball to him (Hughes) and he was fast. He finished every goal he was given. I give credit to him; he knows how to play.”

Gering also got a big save in net after the game’s first goal. After Douglas went up 2-0, Gering held Douglas in check until the 23rd minute mark when the Bearcats scored two goals within a 20 second span for the 4-0 lead.

Gering came back and had another good scoring chance as they moved the ball down the field but couldn’t get the open shot as the Douglas defenders hung tight.

Gering kept fighting on defense as with 17:30 to play in the first half, Gering had another save in net as the Douglas ball carrier was 1v1 with a Gering defender and the Bulldog defender got the save.

Douglas led at half and went on to get the win.

The big difference in the game was the speed of the game, considering they were playing on a turf field.

“Turf is fast, but it didn't affect us as much as it did last year,” Guadarrama said. “We do have some players hurting, so the turf made the play harder on them as compared to grass.”

The big thing Guadarrama said is this team is slowly coming together.

“We are slowly improving as individuals, but we are still struggling on working together as a unit,” he said. “Once we figure out how to trust and play with one another, this team has the potential to be dangerous”

Gering’s busy week gets just as hectic as they will hit the road on Friday for a four-team tournament in Norfolk on Saturday where they will face Norfolk and then either South Sioux City or North Platte.

“Well, we hit the road tomorrow (Friday) for an overnight stay in Norfolk,” Guadarrama said. “We play them in a four-team tournament along with North Platte and South Sioux City on Saturday. Hoping we can play South Sioux City as we will play North Platte later on in the schedule.”

Guadarrama still believes in his team and the results will show coming up. Gering has one of the tougher schedules in the state this season.

“Just want to let the Gering community know that the results don't show the effort the kids put in every day,” he said. “Slowly this program is turning around and I'm proud to coach Gering.”