Gering boys' soccer drops two matches

NORFOLK – The Gering boys’ soccer team competed hard against Class A competition before dropping two games at a 4-team tourney in Norfolk on Saturday.

Gering opened the day falling to Norfolk 4-0 before only losing 3-1 to North Platte.

Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said take away the first half of the Norfolk game and the Bulldogs played well.

“We just made some small errors in the first half and we dug ourselves a hole early,” he said. “Second half we didn't allow any goals and had some opportunities we just couldn't convert.”

The North Platte game saw the more-eastern Bulldogs plate two scores in the first half and then both teams played equal in the second half.

Gering was also playing with some injuries as Luis Avila sat out the game with an injury and Chance Rahmig played through hamstring issues.

“North Platte went up at half 2-0, but our defense stayed strong even with injuries to Luis Avila who sat out this game due to injury and Chance Rahmig,” Guadarrama said. “We got one back with 30 minutes to go when Isaiah Murillo played a nice through ball to Elijah Bradford who beat the keeper and tapped in an empty netter. North Platte added one more, but we pushed and came close just couldn't get the shot to go in.”

Guadarrama said his team showed plenty of heart in the two games.

“Overall, our play for both games was great,” he said. “The players showed so much heart and effort, and our keeper Tyler Franklin kept us in the game multiple times with big saves. This team is starting to find each other and understand how everyone plays. It's a matter of time before it all comes together.”

Gering will next be in action Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Newcastle in a girls and boys doubleheader.