Gering Bulldogs route Alliance Bulldogs

Friday night, the Gering Bulldogs came into Alliance and came out with a win against their adversary Bulldogs.
Gering hopes to turn their season around after a couple of rough weeks for the football team.
“That was a big win for us, we had three really tough weeks back to back to back against Northwest, Hastings and Chadron,” Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said. “We definitely didn’t feel we played as well as we thought we could have. So it's good to have our guys respond. We had a couple of good days of practice this week, and it felt different this week compared to the last couple of weeks.”
The first half was a defensive battle with only Gering getting on the board and holding a 13-0 lead at the half. Gering was led by Tanner Gartner with two touchdowns, along with a Chris Bliss interception return for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.
Gering’s main method of moving the ball was on the ground as all of their offensive scoring came by the run.
“We talked before the game about being able to establish the line of scrimmage,” O’Boyle said. “That was something we haven’t been able to do the last couple of weeks, so we wanted to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Our offensive line and defensive line created a lot of opportunities for us, and that’s where it starts.”
Gering stayed in control in the second half amidst a strong push from the Alliance offensive attack, winning with a final score of 30-7. The Gering defense off the Alliance passing attack had five interceptions, including the pick six early in the first half.
“It was huge for our defense to establish the field position, especially in the first half. We started on their half of the field quite a bit. I also think our defense did a good job of bending but not breaking,” O’Boyle said.
“I think Gering played a really good game and they deserved the win, but we just got to do a better job of finishing drives,” Alliance coach Chris Seebohm said.
The Alliance Bulldogs came into this game shorthanded as they were without their starting quarterback Tyzen Brown due to a concussion and instead were led by Landen Crowe.
“I don’t blame anything on our injuries, I’m not big on excuses, and it starts with me. We just got to get better and that responsibility all falls on me,” Seebohm said.
Despite the lack of their starting quarterback, the Alliance Bulldogs played very aggressively, passing more than they ran.
“We have some great skill guys, and Landen Crowe, our sophomore quarterback. I thought he did a tremendous job stepping in. We weren’t having a lot of success running the ball but we were having success throwing it, but we got down to far and ran out of time,” Seebohm said.