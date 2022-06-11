Gering, Chadron Juniors win two in tourney

The first day of the B&C Steel Junior Legion baseball tournament was held on Saturday as the Chadron FNBO Nationals and the host Gering B&C Steel each went 2-0 on the day. The tournament consists of Chadron, Buckley, Bridgeport and host Gering.

The first game of the day pitted the B&C Steel and Bridgeport against each other as Gering handily won 22-4 in three innings. Gering also out-hit Bridgeport 13-3.

Gering went three times around the lineup as they scored 21 runs in the first inning. The bottom of the inning saw a triple by Lukah Schwery as well as a double from Ethan Prokop and Schwery. There were also eight singles, one fielder’s choice, two errors and the rest reached base on a walk or hit by pitch.

The top of the second, a bases loaded situation got Bridgeport on the board after Chris Lloyd was hit by a pitch to bring a run in. This was all Bridgeport could muster in the inning.

Gering’s final run was a Carsen Mashek single on a fly ball to center field to bring in Isaiah Murillo for the 22-1 lead.

The top of the third saw Bridgeport load the bases once again after a hit by pitch and two singles by Nate Billey and Ryker Norman. Coy Armstrong brought in a run after wearing a pitch, the second of the inning came on a Ray Roberts walk and the last run of the game was Norman coming in on a passed ball.

Bridgeport played their second game of the day against the Chadron FNBO Nationals Juniors, falling 19-6.

Chadron got on the board first, scoring 11 in the first inning on errors, walks and a single. Bridgeport cut the lead to five later in the inning. Billey singled, and Perry walked before both scored on an error and wild pitch. Levi Wyerts singled to bring in Kaleb Miller and Kaden Schultz and the final two runs came on a single by Roberts.

Chadron held Bridgeport the rest of the game while scoring three in the top of the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.

The third game saw Chadron face the Buckley Bombers, winning their second game of the day 6-2.

In the top of the second inning, the Bombers cracked the scoreboard on a fly out to right field with the bases loaded. At the end of the second inning, Buckley led 1-0.

The Bombers held the Nationals scoreless the first three innings before Chadron would take a 2-1 lead. National Derek Bissonette scored the first run on a sacrifice fly to center field by Caden Buskirk. With one on base and two outs, Trey Williamson singled to right field as Berry came in to score.

Chadron extended their lead in the fifth with another four runs. Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for Quinn Bailey, who also walked to bring in the first run. Trey Hendrickson scored on a passed ball and Berry hit a two-RBI single to bring the lead to 6-1.

Buckley got one more across in the seventh but it wasn’t enough as Chadron would get the 6-2 win.

Buckley then faced Gering in the final game of the day, with Gering coming away with an 11-6 win.

Gering started the game holding Buckley to no runs in the top of the first and then scoring four of their own later in the inning.

The four runs began with a Boston Gable double to bring in Isaiah Murillo. Two batters later, Schwery brings in Gable and Kelan Dunn for a 3-0 lead. Rece Knight scored the final run of the inning on an error.

Neither team scored in the second but a third inning surge by Buckley propelled the Bombers into the lead, scoring five.

This would be the only lead of the game for Buckley as Gering scored two in the fourth and another five in the fifth.

The fourth saw Gering load the bases before a Barron Williams sacrifice fly to right to bring Dawson Elsen in to tie the game. Dunn singled to right, bringing in Dominic Mendez for a 6-5 lead to end the inning.

Next inning, the Bombers scored one before B&C brought in five. Gering held Buckley the rest of the game to take the 11-6 win.

All four teams will be back in action to finish the tournament on Sunday. Buckley and Bridgeport will face off at 12:30 while Chadron and Gering will play at 3 p.m.

Game 1

BRIDGEPORT 013 - 4 3 2

GERING (21) 1x - 22 13 0

W - Dawson Elsen L - Kyle Perry

2B - Ethan Prokop, Lukah Schwery (Gering)

3B - Lukah Schwery

Game 2

CHADRON (11) 314 - 19 8 1

BRIDGEPORT 60 00 - 6 6 3

W - Tobin Landen L - Kaleb Miller

2B - Tobin Landen (Chadron)

Game 3

BUCKLEY 010 000 1 - 2 4 0

CHADRON 000 240 x - 6 7 4

W - Broc Berry

Game 4

BUCKLEY 005 010 - 6 6 2

GERING 400 250 - 11 12 2

W - Rece Knight

2B - Boston Gable

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

