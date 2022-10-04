Gering comes back to top Alliance in 5 sets on senior day

It was a battle of the Bulldogs at Gering High School on Tuesday and it definitely was a battle to the end with neither team deserving to lose with the fight that both teams put out on the court.

It was a special night for the four Gering seniors and at one point in the match, it looked as if senior night was not going to end on a good note. Alliance grabbed the first two sets 25-17, 25-23 and looked to be in control.

Gering’s three senior starters Cami Newman, Maddie Ray, and Carliegh Pszanka along the other senior Emma Strom with the other Gering players didn’t want senior night to end with a loss as Gering put together strong serving and timely hits to knot the match at 2-2 after capturing the third and fourth sets 25-19, 25-12 to force a fifth set.

The fifth set was back and forth as Gering grabbed a 6-3 early lead behind a kill by Nevaeh Hrasky and then three service points from Alysa Beamon for a 7-3 lead. Alliance came back behind five points from Kenna Montes for a 9-7 lead only to watch Gering keep fighting and saw Alex Gonzalez-Orozco get three points with a big kill from Newman for a 14-11 lead and then Ray finished off the match with a kill for the 15-13 win, making senior night special for the four seniors.

“We really had to fight because we went down 0-2 and fought for the win,” Newman, who had 10 kills and two solo blocks, said. “It was senior night tonight and it was very sad and I told them in the locker room that we had to win or else I will cry. I am glad we won.”

Pszanka said this is a huge win for the team in more ways than one.

“This is a really big win for us with senior night,” Pszanka, who had 12 kills and 34 digs, said. “We really needed this for power points and just for the record.”

Alliance and Gering have battled tooth and nail previously this season and Pszanka said this match was no different.

“It was a tough match today, but we had to be mentally strong and we came out like that and finished it like we wanted to,” she said.

Ray, who had 13 kills, said they really had to fight to get this win and they did.

“We really fought hard. I think we just went point for point and we just fought to the end,” Ray said. “We wanted it.”

The difference in the match was sets three through five because Gering was rolling 11-1 in the second behind nine service points from Gonzalez-Orozco and led 17-11 only to watch Alliance come back to take a 23-20 lead on six points from Kinley Pfeiffer and then won the set on a Jaelynne Clarke kill. After that, Ray said they knew they had to pick it up.

“I think after that we had more of a fire inside of us because we knew we could,” Ray said. “After that we got it accomplished.”

Pszanka said after they dropped the second set, they knew they had their backs to the wall and didn’t want to lose on their special night.

“The difference we had our downs during the first two sets. We had to push, hit our shots, win it point-by-point and finish the set.”

What was key for Gering in the win was a balance offensive attack where seven players got a kill and the team finished with 13 aces, including six from Gonzalez-Orozco and four from Pszanka. They also had eight solo blocks with three from Ray.

Ray said this team has a lot of weapons and used all of them.

“It is all important because we are all a team,” Ray said. “Every single one (is important) and not more than one over the other. We are all equal and I am glad we all showed up tonight. It was a special night for us.”

While Gering was celebrating after the match, Alliance had to figure out what went wrong. Alliance coach Manda Clarke said it was a hard fought game and her team just didn’t close out sets after being up 2-0.

“This is a tough one and hats off to them because they never gave up,” Clarke said. “We got up 2-0 and we just couldn’t finish. That is one thing we have been working toward all season. We were just talking and that was our 19th set all season that has been within two points. We are no stranger to that and unfortunately we have ended up on the other side. We are working on that.”

The thing that stood out for Alliance, though, was the fight they showed, especially in that second set when they came back from that 11-1 deficit to get the win 25-23. Clarke said this team does have a lot of fight in them.

“Unfortunately we are no stranger to that also because we have been down in the first part of the game and work our way back,” she said. “We really have been focusing on coming out strong to begin with and we did that better a little bit in the fourth but mostly in the fifth. The fifth was back and forth and it has been like that even the last time we played them at the McCook Invite both sets were two points. We knew coming in that was the way it was going to be and it was senior night for them so I knew it meant a lot for them."

Clarke said they have Western Conference on Saturday at Scottsbluff and they will be facing Gering again.

“I think if I am correct we will turn around and play them Saturday morning,” Clarke said. “It definitely will be a battle.”

Newman said, they can build off of this win as they enter Western Conference.

“This win will help us a lot,” she said. “I think our confidence boosted up since we fought back from a two-set deficit. I can’t remember the last time we did that.”