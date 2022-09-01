Gering defeats Bridgeport to stay unbeaten

On Thursday, the Gering Bulldogs hosted the Bridgeport Bulldogs, defeating Bridgeport in a 3-set sweep 25-18, 25-22, 25-22.

Gering came out in the first set and handily took the first period of play, defeating Bridgeport 25-18.

“We had some things that we really wanted to work on tonight and I think we really showed at the end of the night that it really came through,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “We had some great connections so we’re very excited where we can go through the end of the season.”

The second and third set both ended by a score of 25-22, sealing a Gering victory as strong Bridgeport pushes kept Gering honest.

“I absolutely think losses like these can turn into wins, our net play needs to get better and we know that,” Bridgeport coach Stephanie Schmidt said. “We had a lot of errors at the net, and cleaning up stuff like that, just being able to pick up more balls like that and we are right back in these games.”

With how close each set was, Gering emphasized the importance of playing hard until the very last play.

“We have to keep our foot on the gas and never give up, so kudos to Bridgeport. They’re going to have a good season and we were excited to have them in our gym to host them,” Cochran said.

Although Bridgeport put their best foot forward, they were unable to come away with a win.

“I thought we played great, this is a good Gering team and they picked up every ball we threw at them. Our girls played hard and that’s all I can ask of them, is to play hard and play every ball,” Schmidt said.

Both teams will play on Sept. 6 as after coming off this victory, Gering will be playing another Bulldog team in North Platte. Bridgeport will hope to bounce back when they’re in action again, hosting the Kimball Longhorns.