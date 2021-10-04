Gering downs Scottsbluff 13-4, wins sub-districts

The Gering softball team put together timely hits and played strong defense in earning the Class B, sub-district 10 title with a 13-4 win over Scottsbluff Monday at Scottsbluff High School.

The win moves the Bulldogs to 24-9 on the season and an automatic berth into the district finals this weekend. Scottsbluff, 27-7, will have to wait to see if they get one of the six wildcard spots for the district finals.

The win was a huge confidence boost for Gering, who lost to Scottsbluff the last two times they played each other. Jessie Brown, the senior second baseman, said they played well to get the win.

“It is a big confidence boost. We played them two other times and it didn’t go like we wanted it to and getting the win when we needed to really helped,” Brown, who had one of four doubles in the win over Scottsbluff, said. “We really needed to know that we could start off strong and our biggest goal was to get Aubrey [Barrett] out of pitching because she is our biggest battle when playing them.”

The win guarantees Gering another two games in the district finals with the pairings coming out later in the week. Gering knows they will be on the road, but they don’t have to play the waiting game like they did last year when they just missed playing in the district finals a year ago.