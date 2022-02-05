Gering downs Wheatland at home

After the losses to Sidney on Friday, the Gering Bulldogs got a pair of wins against the visiting Wheatland Bulldogs on Saturday. The girls beat the Wyoming team 53-29 while the boys came back to win theirs 54-49.

The start of the girls’ game was evenly matched with each team getting a basket right after the other.

The final lead Wheatland would have was in the first quarter when up 6-4. After that, Gering would get into a rhythm going on a 10-0 run before Wheatland would call a timeout with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter.

Following the timeout, Gering would get the final six points of the quarter to lead 22-6.

Gering got the first three points of the second before Wheatland could get its first bucket with 5:40 left in the half.

Wheatland went on a 9-0 run after that to cut the Gering lead down to 25-15. Gering led 30-19 at halftime.

“I was frustrated at halftime, we didn’t move the ball very well and execute some offense,” head coach Steve Land said. “We got a good first quarter with 22 points and then we kind of slowed down our offense and only scored eight in the second quarter.”