Gering downs Wheatland at home

After the losses to Sidney on Friday, the Gering Bulldogs got a pair of wins against the visiting Wheatland Bulldogs on Saturday. The girls beat the Wyoming team 53-29 while the boys came back to win theirs 54-49.
The start of the girls’ game was evenly matched with each team getting a basket right after the other.
The final lead Wheatland would have was in the first quarter when up 6-4. After that, Gering would get into a rhythm going on a 10-0 run before Wheatland would call a timeout with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter.
Following the timeout, Gering would get the final six points of the quarter to lead 22-6.
Gering got the first three points of the second before Wheatland could get its first bucket with 5:40 left in the half.
Wheatland went on a 9-0 run after that to cut the Gering lead down to 25-15. Gering led 30-19 at halftime.
“I was frustrated at halftime, we didn’t move the ball very well and execute some offense,” head coach Steve Land said. “We got a good first quarter with 22 points and then we kind of slowed down our offense and only scored eight in the second quarter.”
Anaveah Rios got hurt in the first and with now two starters down, many of the underclassmen filled in and stepped up.
“We’re already down another starter so we really had a couple freshmen step up big for us today and had 19 points for our kids at the varsity level,” Land said. “So we need to see improvement from them the rest of the year as well.”
The third quarter began on a 9-0 run for Gering before Wheatland's Grace Battershell shot a free throw to stop the momentum.
The third quarter would end with Gering leading 42-22.
Wheatland scored a lay-up to start the final quarter but Gering's Nickie Todd scored the next four points, the first on a free throw and the next three on a 3-point play.
Wheatland never gave up but the game was all Gering as the final score would be 53-29.
Even though Gering would win the game, fouls and turnovers plagued the second half.
“I think once we got that big lead, we didn’t play with urgency and got sloppy. Sometimes it can get that way, I never felt like we were in a flow in the game,” Land said. “Both teams struggled knowing what to run. (Wheatland) was changing things up defensively, it was hard to know what they were running. They went from a 1-3-1 to more of a matchup zone to man to man, so with that you never know how to attack things.”
Gering had three in double figures as Todd led the team with 16 points, followed by Sydnee Winkler with 11 and Gabby Moreno with 10. Wheatland was led by Kacey Otero, who finished with .14
In the boys’ game, the first quarter started the same as the girls, in a close contest. It went back and forth as Gering took a 14-11 lead to end the frame.
However, Wheatland went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter before Gering’s Jackson Howard scored on a lay-up.
Wheatland led most of the second quarter before Gering was able to tie it at 22. Wheatland's Cade Connell hit a 3-pointer with a second left in the half to lead 25-22.
Wheatland continued the pressure in the second half and held onto their lead to end the third quarter up 42-39.
The fourth is where the tide started to turn as Gering. was able to take the lead midway in the quarter on Uriah Ybarra free throws before scoring five more to expand the lead.
“I feel like we made plays down the stretch, hit some big shots and Uriah (Ybarra) played well,” head coach Kyle Cotton said. “Overall, this week we went 2-1 and that’s really all I’m going to worry about. We played our best and in the end, we got two wins.”
Wheatland got their final points of the game on a 3-pointer by Kade Preuit but it wasn’t enough as Gering took the 54-49 win.
Gering will travel to McCook on Thursday, Feb. 10 when they take on the Bison before playing on North Platte on Feb. 11.
“We’ve got to work a little bit for McCook, a little bit for North Platte, some man, some zone and we’ve got to get better at the free throw line, shooting outside jumpers and movement,” Land said.
The boys will be working on multiple aspects of their game before they travel to McCook.
“We’ll be working on free throws for sure,” Cotton said. We just need to continue to work hard and get better. We’re right before the postseason so we’re playing as well as we can at the end of the year.”
Girls’ Game
Wheatland 6 13 3 7 - 29
Gering 22 8 12 11 - 53
WHEATLAND
Kacey Otero 14, Lily Nichols 6, Karly Jones 5, Jadea Graves 2, Grace Battershell 2.
GERING
Nickie Todd 16, Sydnee Winkler 11, Gabby Moreno 10, McKenzie Todd 9, Neveah Hrasky 4, Savannah Baird 2, Jaleigh Kumm 1.
Boys’ Game
Wheatland 11 14 17 7- 49
Gering 14 8 17 15 - 54
WHEATLAND
Kade Preuit 31, Cade Connell 6, Rodee Brown 5, Jacob Hyche 3, Aric Sucko McCrea Call 2.
GERING
Uriah Ybarra 25, Max Greely 11, Jackson Howard 8, Kaden Bohnsack 6, Tyler Garrett 2, Jacob VanAnne 2.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.