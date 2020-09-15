Gering drops Chase County in doubleheader

The Gering softball team moved to 13-5 overall after taking care of Chase County in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs captured the first game 12-0 and earned a 15-3 win in game two.
Gering’s Gianni Aguilar said the team played well to get the win.
“I think we did good overall,” Gianni Aguilar said. “We had good defense. We made a couple of errors, but we had a good stick and we were always hitting and we played pretty good today.”
Playing strong defense was the key. Aguilar said minimizing errors wins ball games.
“I think it is really important because when you minimize the errors, you play well and you have a good mentality so when you go in to hit, you are ready to go,” she said. When no one scores, you are going to get hyped and ready to go.”
The offense saw one through nine contribute and that was something that Aguilar liked to see.
“I think they hit really well,” Aguilar said. “Even the girls that sit on the bench, came in and they showed up. They hit the ball and hit the gaps and got on base. That is really good for us.”
The wins were vital after the Bulldogs fell to Scottsbluff on Saturday in one of their worst games of the season and maybe in the last 10 years. Aguilar said Tuesday’s game was huge to rebound and get back on track.
Gering will use the Chase County wins as a tune-up to get ready for Thursday’s showdown with Scottsbluff. Aguilar said they know they didn’t play well Saturday and they will be prepared for the rematch.
“We are really looking forward to it,” Aguilar said. “I think it will help us because if we had a good defense today, we are going to carry it on to Thursday. We are going to have the same mentality. We are going to go in wanting to win, and we are going to hit and do the best that we can.”
In game one, the Bulldogs hammered out 11 hits with just one extra base hit and that was a double by Nickie Todd.
Maddy Wiese went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Jessica Brown and Nickie Todd each went 2-for-2. Todd had four RBIs with two runs scored. Macy Schlothauer had three RBIs in the contest, while Sarah Wiese and Jada Schlothauer each scored two runs.
Aspen Elsen picked up the pitching win, going just three innings in allowing two hits and striking out four.
The contest was all Gering as they scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back. Aguilar started the game with a single and stole second and third and scored on a passed ball. That was all the runs Gering really needed, but they continued the offensive firepower. After several walks, Maddy Wiese single. With the bases juiced, Todd doubled to left field to score two for a 4-0 lead.
Jessica Brown reached base on a bunt single to load the bases once again. Aguilar scored two after hitting a ball that was booted for the 6-0 lead.
Gering added four more in the second on back-to-back singles by Destiny Gonzales and Maddy Wiese. Jada Schlothauer walked to load the bases. Macy Schlothauer scored one and Todd singled in two more. Brown got a single to score Todd for the 10-0 lead.
Gering put the game away with two in the third. Sarah and Maddy Wiese had back-to-back singles and Sarah Wiese scored on a Macy Schlothauer single, while Maddy Wiese scored right behind on an error.
The second game saw pound out 11 hits. Jada Schlothauer had the hot bat with two doubles with four RBIs and two runs scored. Maddy Wiese had a triple with three total hits. She also had five RBIs with three runs scored.
Todd also swung a hot bat with three hits and two RBIs and a run scored. Liz Wiese also had two singles, while Brylee Dean scored two runs.
Sarah Wiese picked up the pitching win, going three innings in allowing four hits, three runs, and striking out four.
Gering struck first with two runs. Aguilar started things with a single and scored on a Maddy Wiese single for the first run. Maddy Wiese came around to score on a Jada Schlothauer ground out for the 2-0 lead.
Chase County came back in the second when they scored three runs on three singles to grab a 3-2 lead. Gering failed to score in the second.
It was the third that Gering’s offense came alive, scoring 13 times on 10 hits. Liz Wiese led off with a single followed by a Aguilar walk Pinch runner Brylee Dean and Aguilar both came in to score on a Maddy Wiese single to put the Bulldogs up 4-3. Gonzales followed with a single and Maddy Wiese and Gonzales both scored on a Jada Schlothauer double.
Sarah Wiese and Todd each had RBI singles to make it 8-3. Maddy Wiese tripled to score two more runs for a 12-3 lead. Jada Schlothauer followed with a double to make the score 13-3 and the Bulldogs tacked on the last two runs for the 15-3 win.
Game 1
Chase County 000 – 0 2 4
Gering 6 4 2 – 12 11 0
WP – Aspen Elsen.
2B – Nickie Todd.
Game 2
Chase County 030 – 3 4 4
Gering 20(13) – 15 13 0
WP – Sarah Wiese.
2B – Jada Schlothauer 2.
3B – Maddy Wiese.
