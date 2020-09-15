Gering drops Chase County in doubleheader

Gering will use the Chase County wins as a tune-up to get ready for Thursday’s showdown with Scottsbluff. Aguilar said they know they didn’t play well Saturday and they will be prepared for the rematch.

“We are really looking forward to it,” Aguilar said. “I think it will help us because if we had a good defense today, we are going to carry it on to Thursday. We are going to have the same mentality. We are going to go in wanting to win, and we are going to hit and do the best that we can.”

In game one, the Bulldogs hammered out 11 hits with just one extra base hit and that was a double by Nickie Todd.

Maddy Wiese went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Jessica Brown and Nickie Todd each went 2-for-2. Todd had four RBIs with two runs scored. Macy Schlothauer had three RBIs in the contest, while Sarah Wiese and Jada Schlothauer each scored two runs.

Aspen Elsen picked up the pitching win, going just three innings in allowing two hits and striking out four.