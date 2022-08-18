Gering drops DH to North Platte, Papillion South

NORTH PLATTE – The Gering softball team opened the fall season by dropping a pair of games at North Platte Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs fell 8-1 in the opener to Papillion-LaVista South as Destiny Gonzalez recorded the only run of the game with a solo home run.

The second game saw Gering pick up the offense a little bit more with seven hits including three doubles, but North Platte was too strong in earning the 10-2 win.

The first game saw Papillion South score in four of the five innings and put them away with a 4-run fifth inning for the 8-1 win.

Papillion South scored twice in the first followed by single runs in the second and third. After Papillion scored two in the opening frame, Gonzalez took the fourth pitch over the right field fence for a solo home run. Allee Lohr and Sara Wiese followed with singles, but that was all the Bulldogs could manage.

The next inning saw Gering’s Gabby Moreno lead off with a single, but was stranded on base.

Gering mounted a rally in the fifth as Haylee Harder was hit by a pitch but was later caught stealing. Moreno and Jada Schlothauer each had 2-out walks but both were left on base.

Gering was out-hit in the contest 12-4 with four players each getting one hit. Gonzalez had the only extra-base hit with her home run.

The second game saw North Platte plate one in the top of the first and then Gering answered with two in the bottom of the opening inning. Moreno led off with a single followed by Schlothauer earning a walk. With two outs, Lohr singled to left field to score both runners for the 2-1 lead.

North Platte answered with four in the second and third innings to take a 9-2 lead. Gering held North Platte scoreless for the next two innings before North Platte scored one in the sixth for the 10-2 lead.

Gering did get runners aboard in the next five innings. In the second, Wiese led off with a double, but that was all the Bulldogs could muster.

The third inning was a big chance for the Bulldogs as Moreno led off with a double followed by Scholthauer earning a walk but, again, both runners were left stranded.

For the fourth straight inning, Gering got the opening batter on as Wiese singled. Then, with two outs, Jacelyn Brown singled to put runners on first and second. Neither runner would score.

The fifth saw Nickie Todd get a 2-out double, but the senior was stranded in scoring position.

Gering was outhit 10-7. Moreno and Wiese each collected two hits with each getting a double. Lohr had two RBIs in the game.

Gering will look to get back on track with games against Crete and Aurora in Aurora on Friday.

Game 1

Gering 010 00 - 1 4 0

PSouth 211 04 - 8 12 0

LP-Sarah Wiese

HR-Destiny Gonzalez

Game 2

NPlatte 144 001 - 10 10 0

Gering 200 000 - 2 7 3

LP-Brylee Enlow

2B-Nickie Todd, Sarah Wiese, Gabby Moreno