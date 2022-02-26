Gering ends season with loss to Omaha Skutt

The top-seeded Omaha Skutt Skyhawks advanced to the Class B boys’ basketball state tournament with an 83-28 win over Gering in the B-1 District Final Saturday afternoon in Omaha.

It was a contest where the Gering boys were making their first trip to a district final in at least five years. The last time Gering was at state was in 2012 when they lost to Omaha Gross.

Gering head coach Kyle Cotton said it was a tough game as they came out a little intimidated with Skutt.

“The first quarter we came out a little intimidated, to be honest, with the atmosphere and the environment in a district final and it was the first time we played in one in a while,” Cotton said. “In the second quarter, we settled down a little bit and played better. The second half just didn’t go our way.”

What Cotton is hoping that his young team will use this experience to improve for next year in the off-season.

“That (playing in a district final) is huge for our program and moving forward being able to compete in these types of games,” Cotton said. “I am looking forward with these young guys and getting that valuable experience and hoping that pays off in seeing these quality teams and what it takes to get to the next level.”

Gering only loses a few seniors so the majority of their team will be back. The two seniors were Tyler Garrett and Damion Billie.

“That (getting the experience) was our whole mindset going in is going out and competing to the best of our ability and getting that valuable experience so we can move forward and look to the future,” Cotton said.

Cotton said Omaha Skutt is definitely a talented team.

“They are really good. They are big and physical and they play great man-to-man defense and run the floor well,” he said. “They are very well coached and very fundamental. They don’t make many mistakes and to beat them, you have to play really well.”

As for the game itself against the top-ranked Omaha Skutt Skyhawks, the Bulldogs did battle in the second quarter, but it was the first quarter that set the tone.

Skutt opened the game scoring the first 14 points. Gering finally got on the scoreboard on a Max Greeley bucket with 5:30 to play. Skutt responded with another 8-0 run to lead 22-2 before Greeley hit another bucket. The Bulldogs trailed after one 35-6.

The second quarter saw Gering score 11 points against Skutt and minimized the Skyhawks scoring runs as they trailed 54-17 at halftime.

The second half saw a running clock starting in the third quarter. Gering trailed 74-21 after three quarters.

Gering then nearly outscored Skutt in the final stanza 9-7 as they ended their season 83-28.

Gering was led in scoring by Greeley and Mason Gaudreault each with six points followed by five points from Uriah Ybarra.

Skutt was led by Jack Brack with 20 points followed by JJ Ferrin with 15 points and James Gninefou with 14.

Omaha Skutt moves on to the state tournament in two weeks in Lincoln.

Gering (9-14) 6 11 4 7 – 28

Omaha Skutt (22-1) 35 29 20 9 – 83

GERING

Max Greeley 6, Mason Gaudrault 6, Uriah Ybarra 5, Kaden Bohnsack 4, Jacob Van Anne 3, Tyler Garrett 2, Seven Roberts 2.

OMAHA SKUTT

Jack Brack 20, JJ Ferrin 15, James Gninefou 14, Charlie Burb 11, Kayden Lynch 4, Ben Teal 4, Gabe Edstrand 2, Grant Dvorak 2, Wyatt Archer 1.