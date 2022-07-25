Gering falls, Sheridan County stays alive

The area championships are set after Ogallala Post 135 defeated Gering PVC 5-4 in Class B, Area 7 and the Sheridan County Regulators downed the Imperial Horns 9-2 in Class C, Area 7 on Monday.

Ogallala won the previous meeting on Saturday, July 23 10-2. Ogallala scored two in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead with a home run.

PVC had a chance to score in the third after two straight singles by Isaiah Murillo and Jackson Howard before Dalton Wiese was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Unfortunately, no runner would be able to cross home plate.

Gering got on the board in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead to two runs. Tyler Garrett reached on an error as Tristan Strauch singled to put two runners on. With one out, Chris Bliss walked to load the bases for PVC’s second time of the night.

Ryan Johnston brought the run in after getting hit by a pitch, another walk from Howard kept the bases loaded for the second run of the inning. Bliss scored on a passed ball to put the score at 5-3.

PVC’s defense held Ogallala scoreless in the bottom of the inning but could only score one more. Garrett singled to left field and an error to right field put Garrett on third base and Strauch on second. Mason Gaudreault grounded out to shortstop but was able to bring Garrett in.

Gering was out-hit 6-5 as Murillo led the team going 2-for-3. Strauch, Garrett, and Howard each had a hit. Garrett scored two runs as Strauch scored one while Howard, Gaudreault and Johnston each recorded an RBI.

Carter Reisig pitched the full game, giving up six hits, five runs (two earned), two walks and recorded six strikeouts.

Gering finishes the season 15-18.

Ogallala will play the Alliance FNBO Spartans in the championship on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The two met up on Sunday with Alliance winning 5-0.

In Class C, the Sheridan County Regulators played a must-win game against the Imperial Horns, as the Regulators took a 9-2 win.

The two teams previously played each other on Saturday, July 23 where the Regulators came out with a 13-3 win.

Imperial scored first in the top of the opening frame on a ground out while holding Sheridan County scoreless.

The Regulators would begin scoring in a big way, putting three on the board in the second inning. The inning started with Marcus Stouffer and Traiton Starr each drawing walks. Logan Slama brought Stouffer in to tie the game. Starr scored on a sacrifice fly and then Junebug Walking hit a single for the 3-1 lead.

It didn’t stop there for Sheridan County as they would score another two in the following inning. Slama singled to center field, bringing Starr in. Starr singled to get on base. Tegan Snyder then grounded out to third, bringing Slama in to lead 5-1.

The Horns scored their second run in the fifth inning after a single put a runner on before an error brought the run in. The Regulators got that run back and more, pulling away with a four run fifth inning.

After two walks and a single loaded the bases for Jace Freeseman. Freeseman then doubled in two runs with no outs. Two batters later and one out, Tyler Johnson singled to bring in Bronson Freeseman, who was pinch running for Snyder. The final run came on an Aydon McDonald single to center field to bring in Logan Decoste, who was running for Jace Freeseman for a 9-2 lead.

Three Regulators had multi-hit games, led by Slama who went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Also getting multiple hits were Walking (2-for-4) and Johnson (2-for-3), both of whom had an RBI.

Jace Freeseman went the full seven innings, giving up three hits, two runs (none earned) and two walks while recording eight strikeouts.

The Regulators will face Valentine Post 90 in Tuesday’s championship. Valentine downed Sheridan County 7-5 on Sunday.

Class B, Area 7

PLTV 000 003 1 - 4 5 1

OGL 201 110 x - 5 6 2

LP-Carter Reisig

Class C, Area 7

IMPR 100 010 0 - 2 3 1

SCRT 032 040 x - 9 11 4

WP-Jace Freeseman

2B-Logan Slama, Jace Freeseman, Junebug Walking