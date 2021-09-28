Gering falls to Ogallala in four

The Gering volleyball team competed hard but fell in four sets to Ogallala Tuesday at Gering’s Holiday Family of Companies Dome 15-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-25.
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team played well over the weekend at Adams Central, but Tuesday night they had communication troubles and couldn’t stop big service runs by Ogallala.
“That is a big part of it [service runs] and Ogallala did a good job of putting it on and making those runs on us,” Cochran said. “We will have to do a better job of shutting those down.”
The way Gering played Tuesday was a little disheartening after the way they played at Adams Central on Saturday where the Bulldogs went 2-1 in the tourney, falling to Superior before coming back to beat Centura and Doniphan-Trumbull.
“We had a really great weekend of volleyball at Adams Central last weekend and to see miscues tonight was sad,” Cochran said. “We want to get fired back up and play like we did last weekend. We need to clean it up again.”
Ogallala quickly controlled the first set, grabbing an 8-1 lead after Gabby Caskey had two service points. The Indians pushed the lead to 15-8 after two more points from Makayla Kirchner. Ogallala went up 20-12 after a point from Gracen Tuttle and won the first set 25-15 on a kill from Marlee Ervin and then two service points from Ervin, including the final point on an ace serve.
The second set was tight with both teams trading long service runs. Gering opened things leading 4-0 after three points from Carleigh Pszanka. The Bulldogs led 7-4 on a Maddie Ray point before Caskey went on a five-point service run to give the Indians a 10-7 lead.
Gering came back to grab an 11-10 lead on two Neveah Hraskey points only to watch Ervin serve two points for a 13-11 Ogallala lead.
The lead see-sawed back and forth as the Bulldogs took a 17-14 lead on two Sydnee Winkler points and led 19-16. Ogallala came back to lead 22-21 before Gering got a side out and Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had the final three points for the 25-22 win.
Cochran said the difference between the first and second sets was the way the Bulldogs came out and limited Ogallala from having long service runs.
“I thought we were a little bit more aggressive in that second set and we didn’t let them sustain runs,” she said. “We didn’t let those runs go quite as long. We were able to shut them down a little bit.”
Gering stopped the service runs early in the third set as the Bulldogs took a 5-4 lead on a Ray kill. Caskey came back with two service points for a 7-5 Ogallala point. Gering kept fighting as Gonzalez-Orozco had two points.
Ogallala bounced right back taking a 12-9 lead on three points from Kirchner. Gering cut the lead to two at 14-12 before the Indians went on a big service run of eight points from Tuttle that the Bulldogs couldn’t stop as Ogallala led 23-12. Gering got the service back and went on a service run of their own as Ray had three points to cut the lead to 23-16.
Ogallala got a side out but Gering didn’t let the Indians get set point as Winkler had a setter dink for a kill. Cami Newman then served up three points to cut the lead to 24-20 before Ogallala won the third set 25-20.
The fourth set was back and forth as Gering led early at 2-1 before Ogallala regained the lead. The fourth set was tied only twice at 10-10 and 11-11. That was when Ogallala would go on another service run as Tuttle served four points for a 16-11 lead. Ervin then had a kill and four points for a 22-15 lead. Kirchner had the final two points for Ogallala to get the match win 25-15.
Ogallala had three players finish with double-digit kills, led by Kirchner with 16 followed by Ervin with 14 and Caskey with 11.
Gering was led by Pszanka and Ray each with seven kills followed by Newman with five.
Serving was huge for the Indians as they had 12 ace serves, five of which came from Tuttle and three from Caskey. Gering had just one ace.
Jillian Kelly led Ogallala with 29 digs followed by Tegan Brown with 14 and Tayden Kirchner with 13. Gering was led by Ray with 18, Gonzalez-Orozco with 14, Winkler with 13, and Allison Parker with 11.
Winkler led Gering with 18 set assists, while Tayden Kirchner had 32 set assists for Ogallala.
Both Ogallala and Gering will be back in action this weekend at the Twin City Invitational volleyball tournament at Scottsbluff and Gering High.
Gering will play three matches at Gering High School facing St. Thomas More at 3 p.m. followed by Burns around 4 p.m. and then Alliance around 6 p.m. Ogallala will be at Scottsbluff High where they will face Torrington at 3 p.m. followed by McCook around 5 p.m. and then Scottsbluff around 8 p.m.
Other teams in the Twin City Invite include Grand Island Northwest, North Platte, Rapid City Stevens, Chadron, Rapid City Central, and Sidney.
Cochran said they need to be ready to play this weekend.
“We have to clean up some stuff defensively and just focus on things on our side of the net and be ready to rock,” she said. “We have a great tournament coming up so we have to get ready for a good weekend of play. We have a great pool so we are excited to play. We have to pick up our intensity and not have the miscommunications and miscues. We just need to play clean.”