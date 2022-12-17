Gering falls to Ogallala

OGALLALA – The Gering girls and boys basketball teams ventured to Ogallala and suffered losses to the Indians in contrasting styles Saturday afternoon in Ogallala.

The Gering girls received 21 points from Nickie Todd but were just 5-of-14 from the free throw line as the Bulldogs fell 53-45 to the Indians.

The Gering boys started hot and then the high-scoring Ogallala boys went on a 25-0 run to earn the 72-47 win over the Bulldog boys.

Gering girls coach Steve Land said they dug themselves too big a hole as well as not hitting free throws.

“We dug ourselves a hole by turning the ball over too many times in the second quarter,” he said. “We had a mini run right before halftime to cut it to six points. We took a small lead by three but couldn’t manage to hit free throws tonight.”

The Gering girls started strong as they ran out to a 7-2 lead behind a trey from Savannah Baird, and field goals from Jenna Davis and Carleigh Pszanka. The Bulldogs led 12-8 on a Neveah Hrasky bucket but Ogallala hit a shot to end the first to give Gering a slim 12-10 lead.

Ogallala started the second quarter on a tear, going on a 17-1 run for a 27-13 lead. Gering scored their first field goal of the half on an offensive putback from Nickie Todd. Todd followed that with two more offensive putbacks and then had another bucket to bring the Bulldogs back to 27-21 at halftime.

Gering opened the third quarter as Todd had a bucket and two free throws and then Baird had a lay-up to tie the game at 27-27 with 6:06 to play. Ogallala rebounded by taking a 32-29 lead only to watch the Bulldogs come back to take a 33-32 lead on buckets by Pszanka and Todd. Ogallala led after three periods 38-34.

Gering started the fourth quarter as Pszanka hit a bucket and then Todd nailed a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 39-38 lead. Ogallala came back to take a 50-41 lead as they went on a 12-2 run. Gering got to within seven a couple times, but never could get any closer as the Indians hit clutch free throws.

Free throw shooting was key as Ogallala was 14-of-28 from the stripe compared to the Bulldogs five made charity tosses.

Gering had two players in double figures as Todd led the way with 21 points followed by Pszanka with 11.

The Gering girls will have a few days off before they are on the court once again when they travel to face Scottsbluff Tuesday night.

For the Gering boys, they ran into one of the top boys teams in the state with Ogallala, who have been beating their opponents by 40 points in the early part of the season.

For Gering, they jumped out to a 12-6 lead on Ogallala behind two Uriah Ybarra 3-pointers and led 12-9 midway through the first quarter. That was when Ogallala heated up as they went on a 25-0 run over the last half of the first and first part of the second quarter to hold a 21-12 lead. Ogallala led 20-12 after one period.

The second quarter saw the Indians grab a 31-12 lead before Kaden Bohnsack had back-to-back buckets followed by a Nate Seiler bucket to bring the Bulldogs back to 31-18. Ogallala closed out the quarter on a 14-4 run to lead 45-22 at halftime.

The third-quarter saw Ogallala outscore the Bulldogs 21-7 and led by 32 points at 58-26. Ogallala led 66-29 after three periods.

The fourth quarter saw Gering pick up the offense as they outscored Ogallala 18-6. Ogallala led 70-35 on a trey, but Bohnsack hit two back-to-back buckets and Gering had the Ogallala lead down to 70-42.

The Indians had one more bucket before Gering closed out the game as Mitch Moravec had a field goal and Seiler had three points to close out the scoring.

Gering was led in scoring by Ybarra and Bohnsack each with 14 points.

The Bulldog boys will be back in action when they head to a tournament in eastern Nebraska on December 29 and 30. The Bulldogs open up against Norris on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Girls Game

Gering 12 9 13 11 -- 45

Ogallala 10 17 11 15 – 53

GERING

Mackenzie Todd 2, Neveah Hrasky 1, Savannah Baird 6, Jenna Davis 4, Carleigh Pszanka 11, Nickie Todd 21.

Boys Game

Gering 12 10 7 18 - 47

Ogallala 20 25 21 6 - 72

GERING

Uriah Ybarra 14, Nate Seiler 5, Kaden Bohnsack 14, Jackson Howard 5, Jacob Van Anne 5, Mitch Moravec 2, Jack Maser 2.