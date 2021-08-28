Gering football holds off Torrington for first win of season

“I think it’s a little bit of nerves, a little bit of inexperience, mainly, it’s just a lack of focus. There were times where we’re jumping early or holding penalties. We got tired and that was pretty evident, I think. Both teams were a little gassed early on, so we’ve just got to clean up those things and we’ve got to be able to play when we’re tired. We conditioned our guys really well and it paid off, we were able to push through in the second half and limit some of those penalties.”

Gartner finished the first half with 109 yards on 18 carries and Bohnsack would go 2-for-6 in passing while running for 56 yards.

“We told them at halftime tonight we said, Coach K told them, he said, ‘he kind of spelled it out for them that you’re going to learn how to win tonight’ and the guys took it to heart,” O’Boyle said. “We said, if you don’t believe you’re going to win, then it won’t happen. If you leave this locker room, go out and play the second half, you believe that you are going to win and you trust your technique and everything you know how to do, you’ll leave here as winners tonight.”

The third quarter was all defense as both teams refused to let the other near the end zone. It wasn’t until the last four seconds of the quarter that Bohnsack was able to throw to Gartner from nine yards out for a touchdown.