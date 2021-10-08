Gering football loses on the road in McCook

“It just came down to us being physical in the third quarter. McCook did a great job coming out and sticking to what they do and McCook was McCook in the second half,” O’Boyle said. “We had some guys that weren’t in the right gaps, we just weren’t connected on tackles and we did a good job a lot of the time. We weren’t playing assignments smarter and we weren’t getting to where we needed to be. It ultimately came down to being physical, they were more physical than us.”

Gomez-Wilson got his second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter to put the Bison up 21-9.

Canyon Hosick picked off Howard and ran it to the 2-yard line before the Bison were able to get into the endzone a few downs later for the final score of the game.

The Bulldogs finished with 33 yards passing and 173 yards rushing. Of those 173 yards, 138 of them came from Gartner on four carries.