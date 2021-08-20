Gering football ready for start of season

For the Gering Bulldogs, it’s been a summer of work as they get ready for their upcoming season. Their first game-like situation came in the form of an intersquad scrimmage Friday night and head coach Danny O’Boyle is glad to see the progress the team has made so far this year.
“It’s kind of been nice to transition into a little game-like atmosphere tonight,” O’Boyle said. “We’ve been progressing in practice quite a bit and definitely want to see us continue to progress, especially next week where we’ve got a game week.”
O’Boyle has seen many members of his team step up into a leadership role and believes it is a huge part of the progress they’ve made as a team.
“Our offensive line as a whole, those guys have come a long way and they push each other up front, they keep each other in line,” he said. “Skill wise, Tanner Gartner has done a lot of good things, Kaden Bohnsack, Carmelo Timblin, all those guys are holding a lot of people accountable and it’s really helping us take that next step for us as a team.”
According to O’Boyle, there are multiple players to keep an eye on this year, not just one.
“I think we’ve got a few dynamic guys on our team this year. Tanner Gartner is a very dynamic player and he can play a lot of different positions. He has a lot of natural talent but he’s able to put it with his hard work and that makes him a very special player. Tyler Garrett is a very good player and we’ve got some linemen too that are doing a good job. It’s hard to pick just one or two guys to look for but I would say those two guys stand out to me.
Gering heads to Torrington High School on Aug. 27 to take on the Trailblazers.
“Torrington is going to be a tough team,” O’Boyle said. “Last year, they were really physical with us so we really need to send a message early that we are a different football team this year. I expect us to tighten things up this coming week and just execute.”
During the scrimmage, O’Boyle noticed a few minor details that need to be worked on prior to their first game this Friday night.
“There were some good things that we did in the scrimmage and there were a couple things that we need to fix, just as far as assignments, technique, and just some guys being out of position at times. That’s going to be the biggest thing we need to clean up.”
Following their game against Torrington, the Bulldogs will be on the road one more time before playing their first home game on Sept. 10 against the Hastings High School Tigers