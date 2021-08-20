Gering football ready for start of season

For the Gering Bulldogs, it’s been a summer of work as they get ready for their upcoming season. Their first game-like situation came in the form of an intersquad scrimmage Friday night and head coach Danny O’Boyle is glad to see the progress the team has made so far this year.

“It’s kind of been nice to transition into a little game-like atmosphere tonight,” O’Boyle said. “We’ve been progressing in practice quite a bit and definitely want to see us continue to progress, especially next week where we’ve got a game week.”

O’Boyle has seen many members of his team step up into a leadership role and believes it is a huge part of the progress they’ve made as a team.

“Our offensive line as a whole, those guys have come a long way and they push each other up front, they keep each other in line,” he said. “Skill wise, Tanner Gartner has done a lot of good things, Kaden Bohnsack, Carmelo Timblin, all those guys are holding a lot of people accountable and it’s really helping us take that next step for us as a team.”

According to O’Boyle, there are multiple players to keep an eye on this year, not just one.