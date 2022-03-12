Gering girls golf named recipient for PGA REACH program

On Tuesday, March 8, PGA REACH Nebraska announced the five high schools named the 2022 Clubs FORE Youth recipients.

Gering High School was one of three Nebraska schools. The others included Ralston and West Holt. The final two schools, Sioux Center High School and Spencer High School, are in Iowa.

PGA REACH Nebraska is a non-profit committed to positively impacting lives through golf and has three different programs; youth, military, and inclusion. According to a document sent to the Star-Herald, the youth pillar “will ensure no child is forgotten and left to pursue golf on their own.”

The Clubs FORE Youth program, which launched in 2021, started with the Omaha area and grew from there. The goal of the program is to give female athletes the resources they need to better their game at the high school level. The goal for PGA REACH Nebraska Managing Director Seth Scollard is to get as many schools as they can.

“There was an application process that was sent out to all Nebraska high schools and several schools in Iowa that are in our section boundary,” Scollard said. “There were three board members and two staff members that went through and discussed them all. All the applications were pretty eye-opening and everybody kind of needs some help with this area.”

The organization worked with the NSAA to conduct a study to see if the program was needed. Of the Nebraska high schools, 72 participated in the study which showed that 56% of high school girls in Nebraska don’t have their own clubs and they either share or borrow their equipment while 44% of those are using equipment that’s outdated and unusable.

When Bulldogs coach Jessica Boswell originally received the email from Clubs FORE Youth, she had never heard of the program before. When she got the email saying that Gering was chosen, she was excited.

“I was very excited when I got the email that said Gering High School was chosen as a recipient for the program,” Boswell said. “When I filled out the application, I didn’t know how many schools would be chosen.”

Gering was chosen not only because of the need, but also because of the support in the area.

“Gering stood out to the committee because of one, the need but then two, the commitment from the coach (Boswell), community, and the local PGA professionals to really embrace the program and really try to grow the game of golf,” Scollard said. “There’s a lot of great support out there and the committee saw that opportunity.”

In the application, Boswell wanted to let the committee know how girls on the team didn’t have the resources and if she were to be a recipient, other girls could now participate.

“I wanted to let them know that in my nine years of coaching, there have been numerous girls who didn’t have the resources to play on the golf team and if my program had decent sets of golf clubs for the Gering High School girls to use, that there might be girls who can now participate on the team,” she said.

The Bulldogs will receive five sets of brand new Callaway clubs, which include the bags; five brand new Sun Mountain pushcarts; a 3-day camp led by PGA Professional Instruction; and access to Youth on Course Cards and to Nebraska Junior Golf Memberships.

The clubs will stay with the school so once an athlete graduates, they will go to the next golfer.

Scollard will be coming to the area to hand deliver the clubs during the summer.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

