Gering Girls Softball Association taking registrations
Gering Girls Softball Association taking registrations

  • Updated
Gering Girls Softball Association is now taking registrations for the 2021 spring and summer season.

Registration is open to all girls ages 5-18 in the Panhandle. T-Ball players must turn 5 no later than April 30, 2021.

Registration will be open from Feb. 23 through April 1. Practices will start approximately the week of April 18, and games will start the week of May 23, running through July 2.

T-Ball and 8U registration fees are $40 per player, 10U to 18U are $60 per player.

All league and team communications will be done via TeamSnap, available via the Apple App Store ang Google Play Store.

Registration may be complete at https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/256770.

