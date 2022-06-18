Gering Legion plays games on Saturday

The Gering Legion baseball teams traveled to Hastings to play a series of games on Saturday.

The B&C Steel Juniors started off the action with two games against the Hastings Juniors, losing the first game 9-8, and won the second game 17-9 .

B&C Steel started off the game on solid footing, with Isaiah Murillo scoring after tagging up on a fly out. The next batter up, Barron Williams brought Kelan Dunn in.

After a scoreless inning, Rece Knight tripled, and was brought in by Dunn. B&C would take the lead from Hastings on a Williams fly ball that brought in Dunn, and Boston Gable. B&C would reinforce their lead with another run in, Knight was brought in by a Hastings error.

The Juniors lost their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when they gave up two runs to Hastings. In the top of the sixth inning B&C would first tie up the game with a single from Williams bringing in Dunn, the take with lead when Williams scored himself off of a Lukah Schwery double.

After both teams went scoreless in the sixth inning, B&C gave up two runs to drop the first game.

The B&C Juniors were able to redeem themselves later in the day when they defeated Lincoln Northeast by a final score of 17-9.

The PVC seniors played one game on the day, falling to Blair 8-5.

The game started scoreless through the first inning, but Gering was on the board first in the top of the second inning on a single from Tyler Garrett that brought in Carter Reisig.

PVC would give up three runs in the bottom of the second inning. The PVC Seniors wouldn’t put up any runs until the top of the fifth inning, tying the game at 5-5. Mason Brumbaugh kicked off the scoring run with a fly ball to left field that brought in Chris Bliss. Later in the inning, Tristan Strauch singled, bringing in Ryan Johnston. Dalton Weise would tie the game with a line drive single that brought in Carmelo Timblin and Jackson Howard.

Although the game went to nine innings, the Seniors were unable to put up any more runs, but gave up three more in the bottom of the seventh. Neither team scored in the remaining innings.

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday, June 21 playing Gordon-Rushville on the road.

Junior Legion

Game 1

BCST 2031020 - 8 18 4

HSTN 3100302 - 982

LP - Dominic Mendez

2B - Isaiah Murillo, Lukah Schwery

3B - Rece Knight

Game 2

BCST;17

HSTN;9

Full box score unavailable

Senior Legion

PVC - 010040000 - 594

BLAIR - 03020030x - 8101

LP - Carter Reisig

3B - Chris Bliss

