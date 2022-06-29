Gering Legion teams split in Alliance

The Gering B&C and PVC teams traveled to Alliance on Wednesday to face the Alliance FNBO Spartans in a junior/senior doubleheader.

The evening started off with the junior teams facing off, with B&C winning 10-6.

B&C was on the board early, with an error allowing Barron Williams to score, with Isaiah Murillo scoring on the same error. After that, a single from Rece Knight brought in Boston Gable, which was followed up by a Dawson Elsen single to left field that brought in Knight.

After holding Alliance scoreless in the bottom of the first inning, B&C kept on scoring with Murillo scoring on a passed ball.

In the bottom of the second inning, Alliance responded, putting up their first runs of the game, EJ Garcia getting hit by a pitch advanced the runners on base, bringing in Ethan Little Hoop, another hit batter brought in Braedon Clarke.

After a scoreless third inning, B&C put up another run, when an error on a pickoff attempt allowed Murillo to score, putting B&C’s lead at 6-2. Gable then grounded out, but not before Williams scored.

In the bottom of the inning, Alliance pulled closer to B&C, first with a Garcia double that brought in Clarke, then a Tony Escamilla singled that brought in Garcia.

Neither team scored in the fifth inning, but in the sixth inning, B&C scored their remaining runs for the night, Murillo bunted, bringing in Carsen Mashek, then a Kelan Dunn double brought in Murillo, B&C scored their final run of the night with a Gable single that allowed Dunn to score.

The Senior teams squared off in the second matchup of the evening, with Alliance winning 8-0.

The FNBO Seniors were the first on the board, in the bottom of the second inning Mario Garza doubled, bringing in Espen Lanik and Landen Crowe.

Neither team scored in the second or third inning, but in the fourth inning, the FNBO seniors were able to build on their lead, with a Nick Wright double that brought in Eli Blanco.

The fifth inning was scoreless, but Alliance added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, first with a Tyzen Brown fly ball that brought in Crowe, then a Brantz Halouska single to left field that brought in Brown.

The Spartan seniors ended the game by run-rule in the bottom of the sixth, scoring their final two runs on one play, a Jakob Callan single to right field that brought in Lanik and Halouska to seal the victory for Alliance.

Wright pitched the full game for Alliance, holding PVC scoreless and recording five strikeouts.

PVC will be back in action in the new calendar month when they take on Ogallala in a doubleheader on July 2 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. B&C will also play Ogallala in a doubleheader at the same time.

The Alliance seniors will be part of the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat tournament, which starts on Friday, July 1 with the Spartans taking on the WESTCO Zephyrs at 7:30 p.m.at Cleveland Field.

Juniors

B&C 410 203 - 10 11 2

ALL 020 202 - 6 7 4

WP - Rece Knight

LP - Jackson Smith

2B - EJ Garcia (Alliance), Isaiah Murillo, Kelan Dunn, Carsen Mashek (Gering)

Seniors

PVC 000 000 - 0 3 0

ALL 200 105 - 8 10 1

WP - Nick Wright

LP - Carter Reisig

2B - Mario Garza, Nick Wright, Tyzen Brown

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

