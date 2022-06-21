Gering Legion teams split with Gordon

The Gering Legion baseball teams traveled to Gordon to take on the Security First Region juniors and seniors on Tuesday. Gering juniors and Gordon seniors came away with wins in their respective games.

The action started with the B&C Juniors taking on the Gordon Juniors in a game where B&C won by a 12-3 final score.

The game started with B&C’s Rece Knight scoring first off of a wild pitch, a Lukah Schwery ground out, which managed to bring in Kelan Dunn, and then a Barron Williams single brought in Boston Gable to end their inning.

The scoring would continue for the B&C Juniors in the top of the second inning, a single from Dunn brought in Isaiah Murillo, a single from Gable would bring in Dunn for his second run, then a single from Schwery brought in Gable to end the B&C scoring for the inning.

B&C would continue scoring in the third inning and building their lead to nine runs. Knight started off the scoring with a single that brought in Carsen Mashek, the next batter up, Dunn, brought Knight in as well as Murillo.

In the fourth inning, Schwery singled to right field, bringing in Gable to stretch their lead to 10-0. Later in the inning, Dawson Elsen hit a pop fly that brought in Schwery, the B&C Juniors would score their last run off of a fielder's choice from Murillo that brought in Williams.

The Regulator Juniors scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and neither team would score for the remainder of the game, ending at 12-3.

In the second game of the evening, the Senior teams faced off with Gordon taking the 8-0 win.

The game started as a defensive matchup, with the game scoreless through the first inning. The Regulators put up the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning, the game would remain this way until the Regulators put up the games’ second run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Gordon would end the game with a 6-run stretch in the sixth inning. The Regulators would only give up one hit to PVC throughout the course of the game, a single by Murillo in the sixth inning.

Gordon will travel to Bridgeport to face the Bombers as Gering will host Chadron on Wednesday, June 22.

Junior game

Gering 333 30 - 12 9 0

Gordon 000 30 - 3 2 3

WP - Kelan Dunn

LP - Caleb Heck

2B - Logan Slama (Gordon)

Senior game

Gering 000 000 - 0 1 2

Gordon 010 106 - 8 9 1

WP - Tyler Johnson

LP - Tristan Strauch

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

