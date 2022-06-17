Gering Legion teams win on Friday

The Gering PVC and B&C teams played on Friday as both teams came away with wins in their respective games.

B&C began their day against Hastings, winning 7-0 in six innings before playing Lincoln Northeast in an 11-3 win.

Gering scored one in the first, two in the second, one in the third and three in the fifth inning.

The run in the first inning came on a 2-out, bases loaded situation where Lukah Schwery singled in Isaiah Murillo as they held Hastings to a 1-2-3 bottom of the inning.

The second inning had Dawson Elsen come in on a Kelan Dunn pop fly to second base and Rece Knight scoring on a Barron Williams line drive to left field for the 3-0 lead.

The top of the third inning had bases loaded after a single and two walks. Murillo reached base when the Hastings pitcher threw home for the force out. Knight then walked, bringing in Elsen for the run.

Schwery singled, Carsen Mashek reached on an error before another error by the first baseman brought Schwery in for the 6-0 lead. Elsen, Dominic Mendez and Murillo each earned a walk to bring in Mashek. Elsen scored his third run of the day and final run of the game on a passed ball.

Gering out-hit Hasting 8-3. Two Gering players had a multi-hit game as Murillo and Schwery had two hits apiece. Both also scored a run and recorded an RBI.

Williams pitched the complete game and gave up three hits and walks while also recording five strikeouts.

In game two, B&C defeated Lincoln Northeast 11-3 as Murillo pitched a three-hitter.

Gering struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Dunn hit a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Murillo in for the score. Two more runs came in before the end of the inning for Gering as Boston Gable scored on a wild pitch and Schwery brought Williams in on a single.

Gering gave up their first run of the day in the second inning on an error to put the score to 3-1. However, B&C got that run back and more after scoring four in the bottom half of the inning.

A double by Knight started the scoring by bringing in Mendez and Dunn hit a line drive to bring Knight in. Gering scored two more when Dunn and Gable both scored on wild pitches to put B&C up 7-1.

Lincoln scored one each in the third and fourth innings but wouldn't get anymore as Gering scored another four runs in the fourth, ending the game after the fifth inning.

PVC’s only game of the day was a 15-3 win against Aurora.

Jackson Howard began the game with a single and advanced to third base on two passed balls. Tristan Stauch brought Howard in on a hard ground ball to right field. With two outs, Tyler Garrett reached base on an error by the center fielder, bringing in Stauch.

Gering held Aurora hitless in the first and held the 2-0 lead at the end of the inning. Howard singled and came in to score another run on a Dalton Weise single to go up 3-0.

Gering didn’t score again until the top of the fourth inning as Stauch hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Ryan Johnston, who reached base on a single.

Aurora got their first run of the game in the bottom half of the inning on a single to center field. PVC made it 5-1 in the top of the fifth after Chris Bliss reached on an error and Carmelo Timblin doubled to bring the run across. Timblin then scored on an error by the Aurora catcher two batters later.

Four more for PVC brought the lead to 10-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, where Aurora scored one more.

The top of the eighth saw Gering get another four runs, including a 2-run home run by Weise as they would hold that lead to win the game. Weise pitched six innings, giving up six hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and recorded eight strikeouts. Jackson Howard pitched the rest of the game, going two innings and gave up six hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

Both teams will play on Saturday as B&C plays Hastings and Lincoln Northeast for a second time and PVC plays Blair.

Senior Legion

PVC 210 120 45 - 15 15 1

AURORA 000 110 10 - 3 9 6

WP - Dalton Weise

S - Jackson Howard

2B - Carmelo Timblin, Carter Reisig

HR - Dalton Weise

Junior Legion

Game 1

B&C 121 030 0 - 7 8 0

HASTINGS 000 000 x - 0 3 4

WP - Barron Williams

Game 2

LINCOLN 011 10 - 3 3 4

B&C 340 40 - 11 13 4

WP- Isaiah Murillo

2B- Rece Knight

3B - Barron Williams

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.